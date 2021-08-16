Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Kempton and Leopardstown on Monday.

The Ratings Banker John Locke - 15:40 Kempton John Locke checked out tamely on his seasonal reappearance at Cheltenham in October but, with that outing under his belt, he was a completely different proposition when allowed to stride on at Huntingdon last month. John Locke, who was wearing a tongue tie for the first time at Huntingdon, went with enthusiasm at the head of affairs and looked much more like the horse who had shown useful form on the Flat. An opening handicap hurdle mark of 125 underestimates him based on that impressive 18-length success and he is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Kempton, like Huntingdon, is a course where the emphasis is more on speed than stamina, and this Flat recruit could take some pegging back if allowed to stride on again.

The Big Improver Grangee - 13:45 Leopardstown Grangee proved she was among the best of her sex in bumpers last season by winning a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival and a Grade 3 at the Punchestown Festival, and she made a pleasing start over hurdles when landing a maiden at Fairyhouse last month. Grangee travelled powerfully at Fairyhouse and needed only minimal assistance from the saddle to quicken five and a half lengths clear. The bare form of that Fairyhouse effort leaves her plenty to find on form with the likes of Largy Debut and Mighty Potter, but her bumper exploits suggest she has the ability to take that step forward. She has the Timeform Large P to denote that she is capable of much better.

The Timeform Flag Coded Message - 13:55 Kempton (Horses For Courses, Top-Rated) Coded Message landed this mares' handicap hurdle in 2019, was third last year and should be spot on for another bid having finished an encouraging fourth at Ascot on her reappearance last month. The handicapper has cut Coded Message some slack and she is now 2 lb lower than when successful here two years ago, while she is a full stone lower than when third 12 months ago. She has an obvious chance on these terms - she narrowly tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and she also has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight her effectiveness around here.