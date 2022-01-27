Timeform reveal the ratings banker, a big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Iceo - 12:45 Cheltenham ICEO was a comfortable winner on his sole start in France and he created a huge impression on his debut for Paul Nicholls at Kempton last month, winning a juvenile hurdle by 17 lengths. That was not a strong race, but Iceo could hardly have been more impressive, doing well to see out the race so strongly having given chase to the tearaway leader in the early stages. The good time that Iceo clocked adds some substance to the performance and the Timeform rating of 140p that he earned has not been bettered in the juvenile division so far this season. Iceo has to carry a 3lb penalty here but, even taking that into account, he is coming out at least 9lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He has an excellent chance of extending his unbeaten record and enhancing his Triumph Hurdle claims.

The Big Improver Hillcrest - 15:40 Cheltenham HILLCREST is an imposing type who looks sure to excel over fences in time, but, despite still looking raw, he has managed to win all three starts over hurdles, including at Listed level over this course and distance last time. That two-length defeat of the promising I Am Maximus represented a big improvement on the form that Hillcrest had shown on his two previous starts over hurdles and earned him a rating of 143p that has been bettered by only five novices this season. Given his size, it's likely that the progressive Hillcrest still has more to offer, and the good form of trainer Henry Daly is a further boost for his chances on Saturday - Daly has won with four of his 15 runners this year at a strike rate in excess of 25%.

Handicap hotshot Oscar Elite - 13:20 Cheltenham Things haven't gone to plan for OSCAR ELITE over fences yet, but it's still early days and the handicapper looks to have taken a big chance by giving him an opening mark of just 137. Oscar Elite took high rank among the staying novice hurdlers last season, finishing placed in Grade 1 company at the Cheltenham Festival and at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and given his point-to-point background he appealed as one who would do even better over fences. He was certainly in the process of running a big race on his chasing debut on Cheltenham's Old Course in November but he crashed out at the third-last when moving better than the eventual winner, Threeunderthrufive, who has since won twice in Grade 2 company. Oscar Elite was disappointing on his last couple of starts but trainer Colin Tizzard is in much better form now and he could prove a cut above these rivals from a generous opening mark.