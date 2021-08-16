Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The Ratings Banker Brewin’upastorm – Cheltenham 15:10 Brewin’upastorm began last season over fences but Olly Murphy’s decision to put him back over hurdles has paid dividends in the last year, resulting in three wins from his last four starts. Following a breathing operation, he returned at least as good ever to win a well-contested minor event at Aintree in November from If The Cap Fits and Lisnagar Oscar, winning by nine lengths and conceding 6 lb to both placed horses. A repeat of that form makes Brewin’upastorm the one beat in the Relkeel Hurdle despite the presence of last year’s winner McFabulous who won the rearranged race at Kempton. Brewin’upastorm was getting weight from McFabulous when beating him in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell when they first met last season and finished in front of McFabulous again when they contested the Aintree Hurdle in which Brewin’upastorm wasn’t entirely discredited in fifth. With 60 winners already this season, his stable is in good form too.

The Big Improver L’Homme Presse – Cheltenham 13:25 A field of nine for the race best known as the Dipper makes it an unusually competitive graded novice chase. Several of these look open to improvement but Venetia Williams’ lightly-raced seven-year-old L’Homme Presse looks the answer. After two starts over hurdles in France, he made a winning debut in Britain in a novice hurdle at Chepstow last April and, after just one more outing over hurdles, has made an excellent start to his chasing career this season. He soon looked a different proposition over fences, making a successful chasing debut in a handicap at Exeter at the beginning of December and winning in a much quicker time than Gladiateur Allen (one of his rivals here) recorded in a novice chase on the same card. Heavily backed, L’Homme Presse then followed up in even more dominant fashion in a graduation chase at Ascot when drawing clear from three out to win by 13 lengths with last season’s Dipper winner Messire des Obeaux a long way back in third.