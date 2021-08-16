Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note on day two of the November meeting at Cheltenham.
Strictlyadancer ran out a convincing winner over this course and distance last month and he still looks well treated after a 5 lb rise in the weights. Strictlyadancer had shaped with promise on his reappearance at Chepstow last month and he took a step forward to win at this venue, scoring with more in hand than the margin of a length and a half would suggest. Strictlyadancer, who jumped well on the whole, travelled strongly out wide and was soon in command after picking up the running at the third-last. He needed to be firmly driven out up the run-in but he was always holding on and still looks a step ahead of the handicapper, topping Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by at least 2 lb. This gradually progressive chaser could still have a bit more to offer.
Magistrato was a good second in a strong newcomers' race at Auteuil - he chased home subsequent listed winner Porticello - and he created a big impression on his first start for Paul Nicholls at Chepstow last month. Magistrato, sent off the 4/7 favourite on the back of his promising effort in France, jumped well at the head of affairs and easily asserted, drawing 12 lengths clear of the runner-up. This will be a much tougher assignment but Magistrato has the physique of one likely to carry on progressing for a while and he is up to the challenge.
Al Dancer was third in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last year and has an obvious chance from a 5 lb lower mark this time around. Al Dancer, who was well below his best in the December Gold Cup and a valuable handicap chase at Kempton on his two subsequent starts, has since joined Sam Thomas from Nigel Twiston-Davies and that has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag. Sam Thomas has made an excellent start to his training career and sent out a notable winner at Cheltenham last month with Before Midnight. Al Dancer has a tremendous record when fresh - he has won first time out for the last three seasons - and he will go close off this mark if he's been rejuvenated by the switch to Sam Thomas's yard.
