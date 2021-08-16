Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note on day one of the November meeting at Cheltenham.

The ratings banker Magic Saint - 13:45 Cheltenham Magic Saint landed this race last year and he has an obvious chance having slipped back to the same mark. The seven-year-old's ready two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Fanion d'Estruval was his only success of the campaign, but he was subsequently set some stiff tasks and ran some creditable races in defeat, including when runner-up in the Silver Trophy here on the New Course on his final start of the season. Magic Saint shaped with some promise on his return at Wetherby a couple of weeks ago having had a second breathing operation during his time off, and he should strip a lot fitter for that outing. Paul Nicholls' charge showed in this race last season that he's a high-class chaser at his best and he has ideal conditions again, with the return to two miles in his favour.

The big improver An Tailliur - 13:10 Cheltenham An Tailliur is a horse on a roll and he can complete the six-timer here. He was beaten from a mark of just 91 on his handicap debut at Taunton in April, but he's thrived since being stepped up in trip and has soared up the ratings. He has gone up 4lb for his latest win at Exeter but that rise could underestimate this progressive five-year-old as he scored with plenty in hand on that occasion, while the runner-up, who was 20 lengths clear of the third, has given the form a boost by winning at Lingfield next time. An Tailliur has not yet shown everything that he has to offer and he has the assistance of leading conditional Kevin Brogan in the saddle, so there is plenty to be positive about.

The Timeform Flag Kavanaghs Cross - 16:00 Cheltenham (Horse In Focus, Top-Rated) Kavanaghs Cross remains without a win but he shaped with plenty of promise on his handicap hurdle debut at Carlisle last month, finding one too strong but impressing with how he pulled six lengths clear of the third in a race run at a steady gallop. That race was over two and a half miles, but it hardly posed a stern test of stamina given the steady pace and sound surface, so Kavanaghs Cross should have little trouble repeating that sort of form back over a stiff two miles in a race likely to be run at a strong gallop. He has edged up 2lb in the weights for that Carlisle second but he still looks to be on a lenient mark, while he could still have a bit more to offer for this yard having made only three starts for Iain Jardine.