Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Remastered - 14:40 Haydock Remastered was looking like a big threat when falling at the fourth-last in the Ladbrokes Trophy, and he has obvious claims here off the same mark. Even a relatively conservative view of his performance at Newbury - rating him as finishing level with the runner-up - leaves him with a 4 lb edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here, but that could underestimate him given how well he was travelling at the time of his departure. He has the '+' symbol attached to his rating in acknowledgement that he might be better than his figure. That bold showing in the Ladbrokes Trophy didn't come as a surprise as Remastered had enjoyed a productive first campaign over fences last term, winning his first three starts, including the Grade 2 Reynoldstown at Ascot. He is still unexposed as a chaser and could be a cut above this opposition off a lenient mark.

The Big Improver Palmers Hill - 13:50 Ascot Palmers Hill presumably hasn't been the easiest to train as he is extremely lightly raced for a horse rising nine, but he's always been a talented type and a recent success at Wetherby provides him with a decent platform from which he can build. Palmers Hill was making just his second start over fences when successful on his return at Wetherby last month, but he jumped fine on his way to a length-and-a-quarter success in a race that appeals as being decent form for the grade. Palmers Hill, a winning pointer, is entitled to progress further in this sphere - he still has the 'p' for potential improvement attached to his Timeform rating.

The Timeform Flag Destined To Shine - 13:30 Haydock (Horses For Courses, Top-Rated) Destined To Shine made a successful reappearance on the back of a wind operation last season and he might be able to repeat the feat. Destined To Shine failed to win again after striking at Uttoxeter on his return, but he showed better form in defeat on his final three starts of the campaign, including twice at this venue. Those runner-up efforts highlighted his effectiveness around this sharp track and he remains on a decent mark. He has undergone another wind operation since last seen chasing home the useful Umbrigado in a race that has worked out well, and the absence is not a concern given he won first time out last season.