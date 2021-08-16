Captain Guinness endured a disappointing end to his novice chase campaign, paying the price for racing too keenly when a distant third in the Sporting Life Arkle and then unseating when well held in the Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival. However, Captain Guinness had earlier looked an exciting prospect and was an excellent second to the top-class Energumene at Naas after impressively scoring at Punchestown. Captain Guinness receives 7lb from Andy Dufresne, which puts him 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and this looks like a good opportunity to get back on the right track.

The big improver

Your Darling - 13:40 Aintree

A hard-fought win at Huntingdon represented a meagre return over hurdles from Your Darling, who had looked such an exciting prospect when winning a bumper on debut at Newbury. However, the tall Your Darling has the physique of a chaser and he duly improved on his hurdling efforts when tackling fences for the first time at Huntingdon last month. Your Darling jumped superbly and readily drew clear of his rivals on the run to the last, ultimately scoring with plenty in hand. He looked a complete natural over fences and has much more to offer as a chaser.

The Timeform Flag

Summerville Boy - 15:20 Aintree (Horses For Courses, Top-Rated)

Summerville Boy enhanced his good record fresh when landing this conditions hurdle 12 months ago and he holds outstanding claims this time around. Summerville Boy, who is clearly well suited by this course and distance, is 3lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form of last year's win. He can make his class edge tell under conditions that play to his strengths.