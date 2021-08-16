Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Cheltenham on Friday.

The Ratings Banker Washington - 12:05 Cheltenham Washington lost his unbeaten record when finishing runner-up to I Like To Move It in a Grade 2 on the Old Course last month, but that was still a respectable effort behind an exciting prospect who was more clued up. Washington put up a better performance on Timeform's figures when a ready winner on his hurdles debut at Bangor in October, landing the odds with the minimum of fuss, pulling four and three-quarter lengths clear after leading on the bridle. All six runners in this novice hurdle have the Timeform small p or Large P to highlight that improvement is expected, but Washington sets the standard they have to aim at, with his Bangor success putting him 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Fontaine Collonges - 13:50 Cheltenham Fontaine Collonges was a big eyecatcher when a staying-on fourth in a two-mile handicap chase at Wetherby on her first start over fences and she duly built on that promise when stepping up in trip at Warwick last month. Fontaine Collonges largely jumped fine at Warwick, with the exception of the third-last, where she was untidy and went out to her right. That looked like it had opened the door for the eventual runner-up to take advantage, but Fontaine Collonges found plenty for pressure and stayed on well to lead again after the last, unsurprisingly relishing the extra emphasis on stamina and finishing well on top at the line. She remains unexposed at around two and a half miles and the stiff Cheltenham hill promises to play to her strengths.

The Timeform Flag Enrilo - 14:25 Cheltenham (Horse In Focus) Enrilo failed to complete on his return in the Ladbrokes Trophy, falling too far out to be dogmatic about how he would have fared, but he was travelling in eye-catching style at the time of his departure down the back straight. Enrilo enjoyed a successful first campaign over fences last season, winning a novice at Exeter and a novice handicap at Newbury before finishing first past the post in the bet365 Gold Cup, only to be disqualified for causing interference up the run-in. Enrilo hung badly left after idling, but the way he cruised through much of the race at Sandown before opening up a four-length advantage marked him down as a well-handicapped horse, and one with relatively few miles on the clock for a staying chaser. The way he shaped until his fall at Newbury added to the impression he's still ahead of the handicapper, and he looks to have been found a nice opportunity here.