Aintree tips for Thursday card at Aintree including Bravemansgame for Paul Nicholls

Our friends at Timeform identify the key players at Aintree on Friday including Paul Nicholls' Bravemansgame.

The Timeform flag (Trainer in form) Brewin’upastorm 3.25 Aintree

Olly Murphy has had four winners in the last week and has a good chance of landing a much bigger prize with Brewin’upastorm in the Aintree Hurdle. He began the season over fences but after looking out of his depth in the Tingle Creek has made a successful return to hurdles in his last couple of starts when looking better than ever. He found the drop in class for a handicap at Taunton much more suitable, stamping his class on the race with a very smart performance under top weight and easily drawing clear to win by 11 lengths. The National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell looked a stiffer task but he took the rise back up in grade in his stride with an impressive win over the odds-on McFabulous and was soon in command once quickening to the front. Brewin’upastorm was getting weight from McFabulous at Fontwell, whereas they meet on level terms here, but that won’t necessarily entail a different result as Brewin’upastorm is clearly delivering on early promise now. He was a good second in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting two years ago.

Furthest clear on ratings Third Time Lucki – 14:20 Aintree

Back in novice company, Third Time Lucki is the clear top-rated in the Top Novices’ Hurdle and has the potential to do better still. Although only sixth last time, the first time in his career that he has failed to reach the frame, that was his best effort so far in being beaten only around three lengths in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. Making his handicap debut, Third Time Lucki wasn’t seen to best advantage as he made his move sooner than ideal entering the home straight and was collared approaching the final flight, briefly regaining the lead on the run-in but then fading out of the frame late on behind the 33/1 winner Belfast Banter, who was produced much later. Third Time Lucki was conceding a stone to the winner at Cheltenham but should turn the tables on him at level weights this time. He also had excuses when beaten by For Pleasure – who established a long lead when winning a Grade 2 at Cheltenham earlier in the season – but can prove too good for that rival this time. Third Time Lucki has won his three other races this season, with the best of those wins being a nine-length success at Kempton in December. The big improver Copperless – 17:15 Aintree

Novice Copperless brings a rapidly-improving profile into this handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys and amateur riders. He has had only three starts over hurdles for Olly Murphy and confirmed debut promise when winning a maiden at Market Rasen in October in which the first two pulled a long way clear of the rest. Copperless was then given a five-month break before making his handicap debut at Taunton last month. Although he had only a length to spare over the second favourite Chez Hans, he had more in hand than the bare margin would suggest as he was forced very wide on the home turn when making ground and was only pushed out to make sure of victory in what developed into a sprint up the straight. A brother to the useful hurdler Copper Kay, and out of the mare Presenting Copper who was a useful jumper herself, Copperless will go on improving for his stable which is in red-hot form at present. He’ll be partnered by Lewis Stones, claiming 7 lb, who rode a winner for the yard last month. Copperless wore a tongue strap for the first time at Taunton which is retained here. Timeform Flag (Top rated, Trainer in form) Bravemansgame – 16:40 Aintree