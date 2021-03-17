Cheltenham Festival: Three tips for day two including Monkfish

Timeform have three tips for day two of the meeting, the clearest top-rated horse, a flag horse on their Race Passes and a handicap fancy.

Timeform: Three for day two Clear on ratings Monkfish – 13:55 Cheltenham

In a field which has cut up considerably at the declaration stage to just six runners, Monkfish stands out fully a stone clear of his nearest rival on Timeform ratings. Monkfish was involved in one of the tightest finishes to a Grade 1 contest at last year’s Festival in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle when there was only a neck and a nose between himself and the placed horses Latest Exhibition and Fury Road. But fences have proved the making of Monkfish this season and he took his unbeaten chasing record to three last time in the Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown when pulling 11 lengths clear of Latest Exhibition without being extended after a superb display of jumping from the front. To put his rating of 167 (with the ‘p’ symbol denoting further improvement is likely) into context, that’s the same figure that his stable-companion Al Boum Photo ran to in winning his second Gold Cup at last year’s Festival. Monkfish could easily be a Gold Cup horse himself, therefore, in 12 months’ time, and he’s entitled to win this with a good deal more to spare than when successful at the meeting last year.

The Timeform Flag Bravemansgame – 13:20 Cheltenham (Horse In Focus)

Bravemansgame was awarded the Timeform Horses In Focus Flag, marking him out as a likely betting proposition next time, on his latest start in the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury. That took the winning Irish pointer’s record to three out of four over hurdles. His only defeat this season came on his hurdling debut at Chepstow but there was no disgrace in finding the future Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory too good on that occasion, all the more so since that was over two miles. Bravemansgame has been well suited by the step up to two and a half miles for his last two races and he followed up an earlier course-and-distance win in the Challow last time with a stylish performance, taking up the running at an early stage before quickening clear on the run-in to score by 10 lengths. Paul Nicholls had last won the Challow with the future Gold Cup winner Denman who went on to finish second in this same contest. Bravemansgame has the potential to go one better than Denman here, despite the presence of a couple of Irish rivals of similar merit in Gaillard du Mesnil and Bob Olinger.

Handicap Hope Craigneiche – 14:30 Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson has won the last two editions of the ultra-competitive Coral Cup and saddles four this year in his bid to complete the hat-trick. Three of those are among the top half-dozen in the weights, but a bit further down the handicap is Craigneiche, the mount of Tom Cannon, whose BHA mark of 139 still looks on the lenient side. Being so lightly raced, Craigneiche hasn’t been the easiest for the handicapper to get a handle on, and he proved a long way ahead of his opening mark of 127 when winning the Grade 3 Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle at Ascot in January. He was briefly outpaced on that occasion but rallied to lead on landing over the second-last and forged clear for a seventh-length victory over Arrivederci who has run well again at Ascot since. What made Craigneiche’s performance all the more praiseworthy was that it was his first start for just over a year after he had won a maiden hurdle at Doncaster the previous January. He’s going back up another two furlongs or so here and that’s another reason to expect further improvement from him. Incidentally, Craigneiche was sweating and very much on his toes at Ascot, so any signs of edginess on his part again beforehand shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

