Cheltenham Festival: Three tips for day three including the Ryanair Chase

Timeform have three to follow for today's action at the Cheltenham Festival, the clearest top-rated horse, a flag horse on their Race Passes and a handicap fancy.

Timeform: Three for day two Clear on ratings Envoi Allen – 13:20 Cheltenham Judged on numbers alone, Envoi Allen’s margin of 5 lb over the next horse on Timeform’s ratings, Fusil Raffles, might seem a little slim for one trading at odds-on. But the large ‘P’ attached to Envoi Allen’s rating is important as it indicates that he is likely to be capable of considerably better than he has needed to show to date. That’s a reflection of the fact that he has yet to be seriously tested in his three starts over fences. He didn’t need to come off the bridle to beat his three rivals in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on his second start, while potentially the greatest danger to his unbeaten record, Asterion Forlonge, fell at the first when Envoi Allen won his latest outing in the Grade 3 Killiney Novice Chase at Punchestown. Despite conceding 11 lb all round, that turned into another simple task for Envoi Allen which revealed nothing new about him but it took his formidable unbeaten record under Rules to 11 races. He should be able to extend that still further here.

Envoi Allen jumps the last at Punchestown

The Timeform Flag Allaho – 14:30 Cheltenham (Horse In Focus) Allaho makes his third visit to the Cheltenham Festival after finishing third in both the Albert Bartlett and RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase in previous years, both over three miles. He shaped as though the trip stretched him a bit here last year when both he and fellow pace-setter Minella Indo were collared late on by Champ. That was only his third start over fences, and Allaho remains capable of better after just three more starts this season. He can be excused for failing to figure in the first two of those – he shaped well for a long way back over three miles in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown – but his latest outing, which earned him Timeform’s ‘Horse in Focus’ flag, showed that he’s a top-class chaser in the making. Back at two and a half miles in the Grade 2 Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles in January, Allaho ran most of his rivals ragged from the front, the only one anywhere near him at the finish being his very smart stablemate Elimay whom he beat by three lengths after finding extra when she joined him at the last. In a more open Grade 1 than most this week, Allaho looks just about the pick of these.

Sky Bet paying five places in the Ryanair Chase

Handicap Hope Imperial Alcazar – 13:55 Cheltenham Irish-trained horses have won the last five editions of the Pertemps Final but there’s a strong home team this time and Imperial Alcazar can prove the best of them for local trainer Fergal O’Brien. He was a useful novice last season and was successful at Aintree and Leicester, while he was also briefly awarded a listed contest after a narrow defeat at Cheltenham before the original result was allowed to stand. Imperial Alcazar has had a light campaign this season, shaping better than the result would suggest on his reappearance in the Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap at Haydock before winning a qualifier for this race at Warwick in January. That proved his stamina for three miles and he looked well ahead of his mark, with Paddy Brennan able to ease him near the finish after he’d produced him to lead soon after two out. An 8 lb higher mark than at Warwick shouldn’t be enough to prevent him from following up.

Imperial Alcazar

