Cazoo Derby: Timeform impressed by Mac Swiney performance

Timeform’s Tony McFadden looks at where Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney figures in the pecking order for the Derby.
"In my mind there isn't anything ahead of him – the form is there now," a bullish Jim Bolger said when asked about Irish 2000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney's Cazoo Derby prospects.
It's easy to see why Bolger is sweet on Mac Swiney's chance at Epsom a week on Saturday as the Timeform rating of 122 that he achieved at the Curragh puts him towards the top of the pecking order and not far off the level usually required to win a Derby.
Mac Swiney is rated only 1 lb behind the standard-setting Bolshoi Ballet and is likely to put up a much better show against that rival than was the case on his reappearance in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown two weeks ago, after which he was found with a nasal discharge.
Mac Swiney quickly bounced back and gave a better account of himself at the Curragh on Saturday, beating stablemate Poetic Flare, the 2000 Guineas winner at Newmarket, by a short head, with the pair pulling three and a quarter lengths clear of Van Gogh in third place. There has been no better performance in the race since Churchill scored in 2017, and Mac Swiney’s rating of 122 is only 3-4 lb shy of the level it takes to win a typical running of the Derby.
Most Classic winners over a mile have a big question to answer regards stamina when stepping up another four furlongs in the Derby. However, that is not a big concern for Mac Swiney as his run style and pedigree suggest the trip should not be a problem.
Mac Swiney is by New Approach, who is one of five sons of Galileo to have won the Derby. In addition to having that key bloodline in his favour, there is also stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree. His dam is an unraced sister to Light Heavy, who was third in an Irish Derby after winning the Ballysax and Derrinstown, while Mac Swiney's half-brother Slaney Street stayed nearly a mile and three-quarters on the Flat despite being by a lesser stamina influence in Intense Focus.
Dawn Approach, another Bolger classic winner by New Approach, memorably blew his chances at Epsom by refusing to settle, but it would be a surprise were that fate to befall Mac Swiney as he has a relaxed style of racing and again demonstrated his teak-tough attitude at the Curragh.
Saturday's display also highlighted Mac Swiney's effectiveness on soft ground and it's worth bearing in mind that he has yet to show his best form on a sound surface. However, he is less likely to be reliant on soft ground now faced with this more suitable test of stamina.
Mac Swiney was the big Derby market mover in the past week (cut to 15/2 from 20/1) but Lone Eagle (33/1 from 150/1) also entered the picture with an authoritative win in the listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Friday. That advanced his rating to 114 (106), which still leaves him plenty to find with the principals, but he is a guaranteed stayer and is entitled to respect, especially if the going remains on the soft side.
