Timeform highlight their best bets for Sunday in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and handicap hotshot.

The Ratings Banker Mercurey – 17:10 Limerick

The four-year-old Mercurey was considered for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, but his connections decided to take the more patient approach and target him at this Listed contest against his own group instead. We’ll never know how Mercurey would have fared at Cheltenham, but the manner of his debut victory at Gowran Park in January suggests he certainly wouldn’t have been out of place, showing a level of form which sets the standard here by a long way according to Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. Mercurey was sent off at very short odds at Gowran, a nod perhaps to the regard in which he is held, and he duly got the job done in most impressive fashion, travelling strongly in front before quickening clear in the final furlong to win by 13 lengths. He must be considered an exciting prospect and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to maintain his unbeaten record before going on to bigger and better things for Willie Mullins, who still saddled three of the first four in the Champion Bumper – including the winner Facile Vega – even in the absence of this one.

The Big Improver Tosen Lydia – 17:30 Naas

Trained by Joseph O’Brien, Tosen Lydia looked potentially something out of the ordinary when making a successful debut in a maiden at Bellewstown last July, the same race which her stable had won 12 months earlier with the subsequent Group One winner Pretty Gorgeous. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, Tosen Lydia travelled better than most and she was ultimately well on top at the finish after being produced to lead in the final 100 yards, only winning by a length and three quarters but looking value for extra. The fact Tosen Lydia didn’t make it to the track again as a two-year-old suggests she may have had an issue, but the form of that maiden didn’t work out too badly in her absence as the fourth, Sunset Shiraz, went on to hit the frame at Group One level in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. Tosen Lydia herself is entered in the Irish Oaks and it will certainly be no surprise if she is capable of making an impact at a high level as a three-year-old. This looks a good starting point to her campaign and the large ‘P’ attached to her Timeform rating underlines that she is the type to improve markedly.

Handicap Hotshot Markaz Paname – 15:50 Naas

The Madrid Handicap is invariably a race which throws up plenty of winners and in 2016 it was won by none other than Awtaad, who went on to win the Irish 2000 Guineas. Whether any of the 11 runners in this year’s renewal can go on to scale the same heights is perhaps doubtful, but there should at least be more races to be won with Markaz Paname, who created a good impression in two starts as a two-year-old for Ger Lyons. After making an impressive winning debut at Cork in September, Markaz Paname then showed useful form when stepped up to seven furlongs for a listed race at Dundalk the following month, just not quite so strong at the finish as the other principals as he was beaten a length into third. In truth, his pedigree is all speed (by Markaz out of a five-furlong winner) and it might well be that he proves best at sprint trips, but it’s hard to argue that he conclusively didn’t stay at Dundalk and his scope for more improvement suggests an opening mark of 97 won’t prove beyond him somewhere down the line.