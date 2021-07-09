Horse racing analysis: Timeform's strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses who will be of interest next time.
This three-year-old handicap was run at just an ordinary gallop, but the early signs are that the form is well worth viewing positively, with three next-time-out winners featuring in a field of only seven runners.
Isla Kai came out on top by a neck to complete a hat-trick at Ascot, defying a 12 lb higher mark than when his winning run began. He was again seen to maximum effect from the front, but there is no faulting his consistency or his attitude, digging deep when challenged here and always doing enough to hold on. He has been given a short break since and appeals as the type who should continue to give a good account. A 3 lb rise in the weights also looks lenient given what several of those who chased him home have achieved subsequently.
The runner-up Guru certainly did his bit for the form when going one place better back at Ascot two weeks later. He won by just a short head on that occasion but looked value for extra given that he conceded first run to the second, staying on strongly to lead in the final strides. He has been a different horse since a gelding operation and being fitted with blinkers, belatedly confirming his early two-year-old promise. He has gone up only 3 lb for his recent win and remains one to be interested in with further progress not out of the question.
Rebel Territory, who was beaten a length into third at Ascot, has also won since. He improved again to get off the mark in an apprentice handicap at Goodwood last week, handling conditions well and not having any issue with the slightly longer trip as he stayed on strongly to land the spoils by a length and three quarters. He's yet to run a poor race and may yet do better still.
The other winner to come out of the Ascot race is Echo Beach, who was beaten less than two lengths into fifth there before getting his head back in front at Newcastle last week. That was his first start on the all-weather since scoring at Kempton in November and he gained just reward at Newcastle for a series of consistent efforts in the interim, finding plenty after being switched a furlong out to win by a length and three quarters. He holds an entry on Thursday’s evening card at Doncaster and shouldn’t be underestimated if making a quick reappearance under a 6 lb penalty.
Beau Jardine split Rebel Territories and Echo Beach when fourth at Ascot, identifying him as a horse to bear in mind when he makes his next appearance on a racecourse. That was just his second start in a handicap and he certainly showed enough to suggest he is up to winning races from a BHA mark of 89, doing well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner after taking a strong hold in the early stages. He shapes as if likely to be suited by a big-field handicap environment and is in the right hands to go on improving.