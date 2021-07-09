Horse racing analysis: Timeform's strong form and horses to follow

This three-year-old handicap was run at just an ordinary gallop, but the early signs are that the form is well worth viewing positively, with three next-time-out winners featuring in a field of only seven runners.

Isla Kai came out on top by a neck to complete a hat-trick at Ascot, defying a 12 lb higher mark than when his winning run began. He was again seen to maximum effect from the front, but there is no faulting his consistency or his attitude, digging deep when challenged here and always doing enough to hold on. He has been given a short break since and appeals as the type who should continue to give a good account. A 3 lb rise in the weights also looks lenient given what several of those who chased him home have achieved subsequently.

The runner-up Guru certainly did his bit for the form when going one place better back at Ascot two weeks later. He won by just a short head on that occasion but looked value for extra given that he conceded first run to the second, staying on strongly to lead in the final strides. He has been a different horse since a gelding operation and being fitted with blinkers, belatedly confirming his early two-year-old promise. He has gone up only 3 lb for his recent win and remains one to be interested in with further progress not out of the question.

Rebel Territory, who was beaten a length into third at Ascot, has also won since. He improved again to get off the mark in an apprentice handicap at Goodwood last week, handling conditions well and not having any issue with the slightly longer trip as he stayed on strongly to land the spoils by a length and three quarters. He's yet to run a poor race and may yet do better still.