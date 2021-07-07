Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

Bath, Wednesday 7 July

This was a soundly-run contest won by the Simon & Ed Crisford-trained filly Voice of Wisdom who left her debut form well behind to run out the winner by three lengths after leading over two furlongs out and keeping on well. Although she has been beaten since, she almost certainly faced a stiff task under a penalty when coming up against the Godolphin odds-on shot Long Tradition who looked potentially useful when hacking up in a novice at Chelmsford.

However, some of the beaten horses have done their bit for the Bath form since. The Paul & Oliver Cole-trained General Lee was sent off odds-on but finished only third when shaping as though the trip was on the short side. But stepped up a couple of furlongs and with the blinkers back on that he’d worn when a good second at Chepstow in June, General Lee opened his account at Windsor 12 days later, showing a little improvement.

Chifa showed a little ability in finishing fifth at Bath at odds of 50/1 on his debut for Ed de Giles but improved a good deal on that effort when fourth in a similar event at Ffos Las later in July which was an above-average contest for the track.