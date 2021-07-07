Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses who will be of interest next time.
This was a soundly-run contest won by the Simon & Ed Crisford-trained filly Voice of Wisdom who left her debut form well behind to run out the winner by three lengths after leading over two furlongs out and keeping on well. Although she has been beaten since, she almost certainly faced a stiff task under a penalty when coming up against the Godolphin odds-on shot Long Tradition who looked potentially useful when hacking up in a novice at Chelmsford.
However, some of the beaten horses have done their bit for the Bath form since. The Paul & Oliver Cole-trained General Lee was sent off odds-on but finished only third when shaping as though the trip was on the short side. But stepped up a couple of furlongs and with the blinkers back on that he’d worn when a good second at Chepstow in June, General Lee opened his account at Windsor 12 days later, showing a little improvement.
Chifa showed a little ability in finishing fifth at Bath at odds of 50/1 on his debut for Ed de Giles but improved a good deal on that effort when fourth in a similar event at Ffos Las later in July which was an above-average contest for the track.
Given those efforts, it may be worth watching out for the Bath runner-up Roscioli who could make his handicap debut in one of two races at Newcastle on Thursday. He was highly regarded enough by Andrew Balding to contest the Horris Hill Stakes as a two-year-old, while his second at Bath came after a good third in a similar event at Windsor when stepping up to a mile for the first time.
The Richard Hannon filly Royal Event was having her first start for eight months at Bath and showed a lot more ability than on her sole two-year-old start when she was hampered before finishing last at Kempton. She took a strong hold at Bath but kept on to be beaten four and a half lengths behind the winner in fourth. She holds an entry in a novice at Newmarket on Friday. A daughter of Golden Horn, Royal Event is certainly bred to win races as she’s a half-sister to her stable’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner King of Change and to very smart miler Century Dream who is due to run in the Sussex Stakes later this week.