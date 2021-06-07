Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

Tamaamm did his own bit for the form by making the most of a good opportunity at Chepstow, winning with plenty in hand, while the fifth home at Leicester, Taraashoq , was also successful next time, landing a Nottingham novice.

Timeform's reporter identified this contest as "a maiden to view positively", and that has certainly proved to be the case. Baaeed looked like an exciting prospect on debut at Leicester, clocking an impressive closing sectional as he swooped down the outside to register a comfortable length-and-a-quarter success over Tamaamm . Baaeed built on that excellent impression when easily defying a penalty at Newmarket and he won in the style of a colt who will soon be running in Group company, perhaps even at the highest level.

The form of the Leicester maiden is proving strong and it's well worth watching out for Godolphin's Night Hunter, who shaped with obvious promise in third on his belated debut for Saeed bin Suroor. It's clearly not been plain sailing for Night Hunter, a $700,000 yearling purchase who failed to make it to the course as a juvenile or as a three-year-old.

However, his effort at Leicester showed why his powerful connections have persevered. In fact, Night Hunter was unlucky not to finish second as he was only a nose behind Tamaamm, despite taking time to get the hang of things and making his move from further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. Night Hunter should come on for the experience and is well up to winning a similar event.

Fiftyshadesofred was sent off the 3/1 favourite at Leicester having pulled clear with a useful prospect when second in a well-run Yarmouth maiden, but he failed to meet expectations and put up a rather laboured effort in eighth. He is bred to stay well, though, so a steadily-run race over a mile on fast ground wouldn't have been ideal, and it turned out he was up against some exciting prospects. He shouldn't be judged too harshly on that effort and the form he showed at Yarmouth gives a better indication of his merit.