Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses who will be of interest next time.

Navan, August 28 5½f maiden Few races work out as well as the five-and-a-half furlong maiden won by HMS Endeavour at Navan last month. HMS Endeavour, a two-year-old son of War Front out of multiple Group 1 winner Lady Eli, had offered something to work on when third on debut at Naas but he showed much improved form to get off the mark at Navan, making just about all and always looking like holding on. HMS Endeavour took another step forward when justifying support at Dundalk on Friday, becoming the fourth horse from the Navan maiden to win next time out.

Red Lacewing, Exquisite Acclaim and Pearl Palinka - the third, fourth and sixth at Navan - also won next time out, so it's well worth watching out for the runner-up Pirate Jenny. Pirate Jenny, a 105,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, was sent off co-favourite with HMS Endeavour and Pearl Palinka on her debut. Unlike those rivals she didn't have the benefit of experience, but her trainer Ger Lyons has a tremendous record with his juveniles and Pirate Jenny posted a promising effort, getting to within half a length of HMS Endeavour.