Timeform: Strong form and horses to follow

The third home at Wolverhampton, Tyson , got off the mark at Bath nine days later. He was making the most of a good opportunity at Bath, though he impressed with how decisively he settled matters, quickly asserting once hitting the front a furlong out.

The winner, Hierarchy , was making a successful debut and justified strong market support in doing so. The speedily-bred colt then raised his game to defy a penalty at Salisbury and looks like a decent prospect who will hold his own at a higher level.

Less than a length separated the first three home in this six-furlong novice but two of the trio won next time out, so it looks a strong piece of form.

Splitting the pair of subsequent winners at Wolverhampton was Mohi. Mohi is bred to be a smart sprinter, being by Acclamation out of a listed winner, and he had offered encouragement when not beaten far in sixth on his debut at Salisbury. He failed to build on that as anticipated at Ascot, though the testing ground offered a legitimate excuse and he bounced back at Wolverhampton, getting to within a neck of Hierarchy.

Mohi still didn't look the finished article at Wolverhampton as he raced keenly on his first start over six furlongs and edged left under pressure, but he stuck to his task in promising style. That effort now looks better than it did at the time and it would be little surprise were his excellent trainer Clive Cox to coax out even more improvement.

Fozzie Bear was disappointing in fourth at Wolverhampton but he had shaped with more encouragement when third on his two previous outings at Lingfield. Fozzie Bear was only beaten by a couple of noses on debut and he then went like the most likely winner for much of the way on his next outing before failing to sustain his effort. It was slightly disconcerting that he again found less than looked likely at Wolverhampton, though it's worth considering that he took the field along at a good gallop in first-time cheekpieces, which may have softened him up. He could be worth another chance with more patient tactics employed.