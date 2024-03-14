Sporting Life
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform: Stayers' Hurdle reaction to Teahupoo Cheltenham Festival success

By Sporting Life
17:15 · THU March 14, 2024

Timeform's David Cleary reflects on the victory of Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

After the doom and gloom of the first two days, there was a spirited revival for British yards on Thursday's card, with two Grade 1 winners, an upset in the Dawn Run and domination of the main handicaps. However, the day's championship race told a more familiar tale, the first seven home in the Stayers' Hurdle all trained in Ireland.

The short-priced favourite Teahupoo made amends for his defeat in the race 12 months earlier, given a better ride this time round. He was chased home by the fourth and fifth from 2023, the 2021 and 2022 winner Flooring Porter and Home By The Lee, with the winner then Sire du Berlais only fifth.

Teahupoo kept on well to score decisively, but the form, as has become the pattern with this race in recent years, isn't anything out of the ordinary historically, the field behind the winner in too much of a heap at the finish to take that positive a view, the proximity of Buddy One in fourth a concern. The time of the race was significantly slower than that for the Pertemps, although there was light rain in the 80 minutes between the two.

