Saturday tips & preview: Timeform highlights include racing at Newbury

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from Newbury and Ripon on Saturday.

Weekend Best Bets - Saturday 14th August

The Ratings Banker Hukum - 14:20 Newbury

Hukum made giant strides in a short space of time last season, winning the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return before landing this race in ready fashion. Wins this season in listed company at Goodwood and a Group 3 at York, as well as an excellent third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, show that Hukum is as good as ever and in fine fettle at present. He carries a 3 lb penalty for his comfortable success at York, but he is still 5 lb clear on Timeform's figures and this reliable performer should prove too good for his rivals over a course and distance that suit.

The Big Improver Masekela - 13:45 Newbury

Masekela is clearly held in high regard - he was sent off second favourite when fifth in the Chesham - and he took a big leap forward when runner-up in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last month. Masekela was only beaten a short-head by the unbeaten Native Trail after staying on strongly inside the final furlong. The steady pace at Newmarket didn't play to his strengths and, while he already sets the standard, he is open to further improvement if the race develops in such a way that it places more emphasis on stamina.

The Timeform Flag Kettle Hill - 16:20 Ripon (Top-Rated, Horse In Focus)