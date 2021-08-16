Sporting Life
Hukum was a comfortable winner at York last time
Hukum was a comfortable winner at York last time

Saturday tips & preview: Timeform highlights include racing at Newbury

By Timeform
14:38 · FRI August 13, 2021

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from Newbury and Ripon on Saturday.

Weekend Best Bets - Saturday 14th August

The Ratings Banker

Hukum - 14:20 Newbury

Hukum made giant strides in a short space of time last season, winning the ultra-competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return before landing this race in ready fashion. Wins this season in listed company at Goodwood and a Group 3 at York, as well as an excellent third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, show that Hukum is as good as ever and in fine fettle at present. He carries a 3 lb penalty for his comfortable success at York, but he is still 5 lb clear on Timeform's figures and this reliable performer should prove too good for his rivals over a course and distance that suit.

Money back offer at Newbury

The Big Improver

Masekela - 13:45 Newbury

Masekela is clearly held in high regard - he was sent off second favourite when fifth in the Chesham - and he took a big leap forward when runner-up in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last month. Masekela was only beaten a short-head by the unbeaten Native Trail after staying on strongly inside the final furlong. The steady pace at Newmarket didn't play to his strengths and, while he already sets the standard, he is open to further improvement if the race develops in such a way that it places more emphasis on stamina.

Timeform Race Passes offer

The Timeform Flag

Kettle Hill - 16:20 Ripon (Top-Rated, Horse In Focus)

Kettle Hill failed to fire on his handicap debut at Redcar in April but he posted a much more encouraging performance when runner-up at York last month on his return from a break. Kettle Hill impressed with his strength inside the final furlong, catching the eye with the finishing flourish that carried him to within a head of the winner. That effort indicated the lightly raced Kettle Hill would be winning again before long, and he looks well treated off a 1 lb higher mark.

