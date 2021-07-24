Saturday tips & preview: Timeform highlights include racing at Ascot

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from Ascot and York's Saturday cards.

The ratings banker Desert Dreamer – 13:50 Ascot

Desert Dreamer sets a high standard for her ten rivals in the Princess Margaret Stakes. Stuart Williams’ yard isn’t noted for its debutant winners, but Desert Dreamer won first time out at Newmarket at 25/1 in April and showed that was no fluke when following up over six furlongs at the same course a month later. Desert Dreamer has since run well to finish second back at Newmarket, on the July Course, on her last two starts. She ran her best race last time when beaten a length and three quarters behind the Albany winner Sandrine in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes. Desert Dream actually ran a shade better than the bare result there, having to wait for a gap when going well two furlongs out and then keeping on to take second close home. She was beaten a neck by System, who takes her on again here, in a listed race over the same course and distance the time before but has clearly improved since then.

The big improver Mohaafeth – 15:15 York

The York Stakes hasn’t been won by a three-year-old since the very first renewal in 2006, but that looks all set to change with the potentially top-notch Mohaafeth in this year’s field. He was a leading Derby fancy until William Haggas withdrew him on the day of the race after the ground had softened, but he subsequently took his record this season to four out of four in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot. While that Group 3 contest was an easier task than the one he would have faced at Epsom, there was no mistaking Mohaafeth’s potential to make his mark at a higher level further down the line. Quickening to the front off a strong pace, Mohaafeth drifted towards the rail in the closing stages after challenging wide but proved a cut above his rivals. With stablemate Montatham likely to ensure they go a good clip, Mohaafeth should have the race run to suit in his quest for the five-timer.

