Timeform preview & tips: highlights on Saturday June 12

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on Saturday's afternoon meetings.

The ratings banker Atalis Bay - 14:15 Sandown Atalis Bay is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform ratings and should prove difficult to beat in this weak listed race. Atalis Bay enjoyed a successful juvenile campaign last season, racking up a hat-trick, but his two efforts this term show that he has trained on well. Atalis Bay won over six furlongs as a two-year-old, so it is to his credit that he was quick enough to win a conditions race over five furlongs on fast ground on his reappearance at Nottingham in April, and he ran even better in defeat when chasing home Winter Power at York's Dante meeting. It's worth focusing on how he pulled five lengths clear of the reminder rather than how he was three lengths behind the winner, who was a class apart and is now bound for the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. That is the best form on offer by some margin and Atalis Bay will prove difficult to beat if in similar form.

Betfair Royal Ascot offer

The big improver Khaiz - 16:00 Sandown Khaiz was too green to do himself justice on debut at Doncaster in March but he could be a different proposition with that outing under his belt - he is certainly bred to do much better. Khaiz is by leading sire Dubawi and out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Nightime, which means he is a full brother to Ghaiyyath - Timeform's horse of the year in 2020. Khaiz offered some promise when finishing sixth in a strong maiden on debut, keeping on at the one pace after showing signs of inexperience and coming off the bridle over three furlongs out. He returns to the course with trainer Charlie Appleby in superb form, and his impeccable pedigree suggests there could be a lot more to come. The likes of Candleford and Betty Crean L A have achieved more but Khaiz can improve past them.