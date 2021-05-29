Timeform preview: Saturday's racing highlights

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest for Saturday's action

The ratings banker The Gatekeeper - 15:10 Beverley

Three of the runners in the Two Year Old Trophy at Beverley on Saturday have the Timeform 'small p' attached to their rating, indicating they are likely to improve, but they will need to progress significantly to reach the level already achieved by THE GATEKEEPER. The Gatekeeper was undeniably disappointing in a good-quality conditions event over six furlongs at Newbury last time but the form of his previous second to Chipotle over five furlongs at Ascot is a stone better than anything his rivals can boast. Soft ground is a concern, bearing in mind how poorly he ran at Newbury, but it's too soon to be drawing any firm conclusions regarding his effectiveness on a testing surface, and he is worth another chance based on the strength of his Ascot form.

The big improver Quickthorn - 13:15 Haydock

QUICKTHORN is lightly raced for a four-year-old and should still have plenty to offer this season. The stoutly-bred son of Nathaniel wasn't sharp enough to make an impact as a juvenile, but he created a good impression when getting off the mark on his reappearance at Kempton last season, finding plenty for pressure to forge clear inside the final furlong. He then had to settle for third on his handicap debut at the same course, but he enhanced his reputation in a red-hot affair. The winner, Omnivega, runner-up, Cepheus, and fourth home, Emirates Knight, have all subsequently shown they are useful handicappers, so Quickthorn did well to get in amongst them, especially in a race that was not run at a strong gallop. Quickthorn remains unexposed over middle distances and makes his return with trainer Hughie Morrison in excellent form, so it would be little surprise were he to take a big step forward.

The Timeform Flag (Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top Rated) Casilli - 16:20 Beverley