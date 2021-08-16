Timeform: Saturday highlights from Ascot and Kempton

Timeform present their Saturday highlights in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and notable flag horse.
This looks a cracking fillies’ handicap but Sir Michael Stoute’s Sunrise Valley is clear top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as she looks to have been let in very lightly for her first start in a handicap.
After confirming debut promise when landing the odds in a Newmarket maiden in May, Sunrise Valley defied a penalty in effortless fashion when returning from a break in a novice at Chelmsford last month, drawing right away from two furlongs out to win by 15 lengths.
Sunrise Valley gave the impression that she could be up to Listed/minor pattern company before the season is out, so an opening mark of 85 may well prove to underestimate her.
The Roger Charlton-trained Noisy Night shares top weight in this nursery but he looks to have been handed a fair mark for his first start in such a race and has the most progressive profile of any in the field.
He can also boast a fine record at Kempton, having won novice contests there on his last two starts. Noisy Night clearly didn’t do himself justice on his debut at Nottingham, but he was much improved when getting off the mark on his second outing and then followed up when stepped up to today’s trip of seven furlongs last month. The third from that race, Tamra’s Rock, has won since, and Noisy Night appeals as the type to improve again.
Wahraan looks to have plenty going for him in this valuable handicap for three-year-olds over a mile and a half in which he comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has a ‘p’ to denote that he’s open to further improvement.
Sir Michael Stoute has the ‘Hot trainer’ flag after a good run of form, while Wahraan himself picked up the Horse In Focus flag from his latest start which came at York last month. Wahraan went into the Ebor meeting on the back of wins in a maiden at Pontefract and a handicap at Newmarket and looked unlucky not to go closer at York when bidding for a hat-trick.
After failing to get a clear run, Wahraan finished with running left to take fifth place behind Migration, beaten less than two lengths behind the winner, and, out of a Galileo mare, he’s likely to be suited by stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time here.
