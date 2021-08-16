Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Sir Michael Stoute
Trainer Sir Michael Stoute

Timeform: Saturday highlights from Ascot and Kempton

By John Ingles
16:39 · FRI September 03, 2021

Timeform present their Saturday highlights in the form of a ratings banker, big improver and notable flag horse.

The ratings banker

Sunrise Valley – 16:20 Ascot

This looks a cracking fillies’ handicap but Sir Michael Stoute’s Sunrise Valley is clear top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as she looks to have been let in very lightly for her first start in a handicap.

After confirming debut promise when landing the odds in a Newmarket maiden in May, Sunrise Valley defied a penalty in effortless fashion when returning from a break in a novice at Chelmsford last month, drawing right away from two furlongs out to win by 15 lengths.

Sunrise Valley gave the impression that she could be up to Listed/minor pattern company before the season is out, so an opening mark of 85 may well prove to underestimate her.

Timeform Race Passes offer

The big improver

Noisy Night – 13:30 Kempton

The Roger Charlton-trained Noisy Night shares top weight in this nursery but he looks to have been handed a fair mark for his first start in such a race and has the most progressive profile of any in the field.

He can also boast a fine record at Kempton, having won novice contests there on his last two starts. Noisy Night clearly didn’t do himself justice on his debut at Nottingham, but he was much improved when getting off the mark on his second outing and then followed up when stepped up to today’s trip of seven furlongs last month. The third from that race, Tamra’s Rock, has won since, and Noisy Night appeals as the type to improve again.

The Sporting Life racing tipsters had a golden August
The Sporting Life racing tipsters had a golden August

The Timeform Flag

Wahraan – 15:10 Ascot (Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated)

Wahraan looks to have plenty going for him in this valuable handicap for three-year-olds over a mile and a half in which he comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has a ‘p’ to denote that he’s open to further improvement.

Sir Michael Stoute has the ‘Hot trainer’ flag after a good run of form, while Wahraan himself picked up the Horse In Focus flag from his latest start which came at York last month. Wahraan went into the Ebor meeting on the back of wins in a maiden at Pontefract and a handicap at Newmarket and looked unlucky not to go closer at York when bidding for a hat-trick.

After failing to get a clear run, Wahraan finished with running left to take fifth place behind Migration, beaten less than two lengths behind the winner, and, out of a Galileo mare, he’s likely to be suited by stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time here.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING