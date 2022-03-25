War In Heaven got off the mark at the third attempt at Lingfield in January, showing a good turn of foot to win a six-furlong novice, and he did well to follow up over the same course and distance last month, making a successful handicap debut. War In Heaven won by just a neck but he was value for much more than that margin as he was further back than ideal in a race run at a steady gallop. The sectional time he clocked there suggests a 3 lb higher mark underestimates him and he is at least 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver

Toy - 14:31 Curragh

You'resothrilling was a smart performer on the track - she won the Group 2 Cherry Hinton Stakes as a juvenile - but she will be remembered for her incredible exploits as a broodmare. Her first seven foals to hit the track all won and earned black type, while Gleneagles, Marvellous and Joan of Arc were successful in Classic company. You'resothrilling's latest representative, Toy, also looks a banker to at least win a race based on how much promise she offered when runner-up in a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh towards the back-end of last season. Toy will have strengthened up over the winter and will be more streetwise with that experience under her belt, so she ought to take a big step forward.

Handicap Hotshot

Star of Cashel - 16:16 Curragh

Star of Cashel produced a career-best effort when fourth in last season's Irish Lincolnshire and he has strong claims off a 5 lb lower mark this time around. Star of Cashel largely ran creditably without managing to win for Fozzy Stack last season, but he has since joined Ado McGuinness and, after being cut a bit of slack from the handicapper, is able to run off his last winning mark. This is a typically competitive edition of the Irish Lincolnshire and Star of Cashel has the widest draw of all to overcome, but he has clear claims on these terms - he is at least 3 lb clear of his rivals at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.