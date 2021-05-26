Timeform preview: Sandown evening highlights on Brigadier Gerard card

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest ahead of Sandown's popular evening card on Thursday.

The ratings banker Sangarius – 19:25 Sandown This will be a second appearance for SANGARIUS in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes and there are grounds for thinking he’ll do better than when fourth of five in last year’s race. In a stop-start career, Sangarius was having his first start for almost a year when contesting last year’s rearranged Brigadier Gerard which was run at Haydock and won by Lord North who went on to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race in which Sangarius is himself entered next month. This time, however, Sangarius has the benefit of a recent outing under his belt when three lengths second to Aidan O’Brien’s high-class performer Armory in the Huxley Stakes at Chester. On his only other start in the last twelve months, Sangarius won a well-contested listed race at Lingfield in December, his fourth success from a total of only eight career starts. It’s also worth noting trainer Sir Michael Stoute’s record of having won the Brigadier Gerard 11 times, including the last three renewals to be held at Sandown.

The big improver Navello – 18:15 Sandown NAVELLO is a rapidly improving two-year-old for George Boughey and he can complete a four-timer in the listed National Stakes. After being badly in need of the experience on his debut at Bath, he has got the hang of things in no uncertain terms since, reeling off wins in novice events at Wolverhampton and Brighton and completing his hat-trick in the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester earlier this month. After tracking the pace set by his main market rival Devious Angel at Chester, Navello went on over a furlong out and forged clear to win by six lengths. That was a useful effort and form that’s already good enough to win an average renewal of this contest. Sandown’s stiffer five furlongs shouldn’t be a problem as Navello has shaped as though he’ll be suited by further in due course, while his Chester win shows he handles soft ground which is a big plus given conditions will be testing at Sandown too.

