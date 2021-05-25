Royal Ascot preview & tips: Timeform Saturday guide including top rated & the big improver

Timeform pick out the ratings banker, a big improver and a selection based on the Timeform Flags on the final day of Royal Ascot.

The ratings banker King’s Lynn – 17:00 Royal Ascot

King’s Lynn took a big step forward to win a listed race at Haydock last month, keeping going well to land the spoils by a neck from Moss Gill, and he confirmed the promise of that effort despite not being seen to best effect when seventh in the King’s Stand Stakes at this meeting on Tuesday. He seemed to be in the right place given how that race developed, delivering his challenge from some way off the fierce early gallop. The first two both came from a similar position but, unlike that pair, King’s Lynn simply didn’t get the breaks when he needed them inside the final furlong, finishing with running left having not been able to open up at all. He was still beaten less than three lengths and has now run to a smart level on both his last two starts. The quick turnaround here is a slight concern, but there is no doubt he is still ahead of his mark if arriving in the same sort of form, lining up under just a 5 lb penalty for his Haydock success. For context, he is 6 lb clear of the rest of the field on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, while the return to six furlongs on heavy going is unlikely to hold any fears for him either judged on the balance of his form.

The big improver New Science – 14:30 Royal Ascot

New Science was well backed and duly made the perfect start to his career when winning a novice event at Yarmouth last month. He was essentially allowed his own way out in front, dictating matters at just a modest pace, and the race was all but over as a contest when he quickened inside the final two furlongs. From there he quickly asserted under a hands-and-heels ride, ultimately passing the post with a length and a half to spare over Reach For The Moon. That rival is in opposition again here, but there is no obvious reason why he should reverse the form. New Science was well on top at the finish, after all, and the large ‘P’ attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to make significant improvement with that initial experience under his belt. He looks every inch a smart two-year-old in the making and is fancied to emulate Pinatubo, who also won this listed prize for Charlie Appleby before going on to bigger and better things.

The Timeform Flag Alfaadhel – 17:35 Royal Ascot (Horse In Focus, Sectional, Timeform Top Rated)

Alfaadhel has won both his starts since a promising debut at Newbury in April, quickly achieving a borderline smart level of form. He still didn’t look the finished article when getting off the mark in a maiden at Chester’s May Festival, recovering from a slow start to win comfortably by a length and a quarter, and there was plenty to like about his latest success in a novice event at Lingfield last time. Settled in mid-division in the early stages, he was produced to lead inside the final furlong and just needed to be pushed out to leave a subsequent winner trailing in his wake, easily defying a penalty by two lengths. That was just a steadily-run race, but it was impossible not to be struck by Alfaadhel’s strength at the finish, earning a notable sectional upgrade for his troubles. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 98. He sets the standard on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, remains open to more improvement and has won on soft going, so there are certainly plenty of reasons to be positive about his prospects.