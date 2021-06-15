Timeform preview & tips: highlights on Wednesday June 16

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest on day two of Royal Ascot.

The ratings banker Lady Bowthorpe – 15:40 Royal Ascot Lady Bowthorpe showed improved form when making a winning reappearance over nine furlongs in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket last month, beating the reopposing Queen Power by a head with Lavender’s Blue a neck back in third. That form is solid as Queen Power won her next start in the Middleton Stakes at York, but it is Lady Bowthorpe’s effort in the Lockinge Stakes, in which she finished second to the top-class Palace Pier, which marks her out as a banker here. She excelled herself taking on the boys in pattern company for the first time, pulling five and a half lengths clear of the third. Lady Bowthorpe carries a 3 lb penalty for her success in the Dahlia, but a repeat of her performance at Newbury last time would make her very hard to beat back against her own sex.

The big improver Ruthin – 17:35 Royal Ascot Wesley Ward has been very successful at Royal Ascot in recent years, particularly with two-year-olds, and Ruthin looks another high-class prospect. Ward has won the Windsor Castle Stakes twice before with Strike The Tiger (2009) and Hootenanny (2014) and Ruthin has been well supported to give the US trainer another success. She has a European pedigree – by Ribchester, who won the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, and out of a smart mare who was trained by Richard Hannon – and made a striking impression when making a winning debut (in blinkers) by six lengths from a subsequent winner on good ground at Keeneland in April. Ruthin showed signs of inexperience on that occasion, but still looked a filly right out of the top drawer, and is open to any amount of improvement. Frankie Dettori has been booked and a big run is expected.

The Timeform Flag Dreamloper - 18:10 Royal Ascot (Horses for courses, Hot trainer) Dreamloper is a lightly-raced four-year-old who has produced a career-best effort on both of her starts at Ascot (both over a mile on the straight course), only just failing to gain a second win at the track when beaten a short head by Lights On last month. Fitted with a hood, she settled a little better than she had on her return at Haydock (though she was still keener than ideal) and was beaten only by another upwardly-mobile type who she made pull out all the stops. Dreamloper is only 1 lb better off with that rival now, but racing around a bend may also make her settle better. There should be more to come. Ed Walker has a strong team at Royal Ascot this week, and, as of Tuesday morning, he had saddled four winners from his last nine runners. Walker clearly has his team in top form and Dreamloper will have the assistance Oisin Murphy in the saddle.