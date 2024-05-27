Timeform report | Analysis of Irish 2000 Guineas won by Rosallion

The first Irish classic of the year looked to be something of a match between the Hannon and O'Brien camps beforehand, and so it proved, the former responsible for the second and third from the Newmarket equivalent, each of whom improved a place here, whilst they were chased home by a Ballydoyle pair that had shown smart form last year; the victory was a notable one for Richard Hannon and Sean Levey, both of them recording their first victory in an Irish classic; the pace was a fair one and the winner did well to come from further back than the quartet that chased him home.

ROSALLION (IRE) didn't need to improve to confirm Newmarket form with his stable companion, but is deserving of extra credit as he did well to run that one down, seeing his race out really well to land his second top-level victory; mid-division, not settle fully, switched 2f out, stayed on to lead post, conceded first run; the St James's Palace Stakes, and a rematch with Notable Speech, is reportedly next on his agenda.

HAATEM (IRE) continues to go the right way this year, getting much closer to Rosallion than he had last time, but was seen to maximum effect the way things went, picked off close home having got first run on the winner; chased leaders, loomed up 2f out, quickened clear, worn down near line, had the run of the race; is reportedly set to step up to 1¼m.

RIVER TIBER (IRE), last year's Coventry winner who hadn't run since finishing third in the Middle Park (withdrawn by racecourse vets from Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita), ran well trying this trip for the first time, lack of stamina not to blame, still finding but booked for third when running out of room close home; mid-division, ridden 2f out, kept on, held when short of room close home, pulled clear of remainder; holds entries in everything from the July Cup to the Eclipse but is well worth another try at this trip.

UNQUESTIONABLE (FR), beaten by Rosallion in the Jean-Luc Lagardere prior to winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, had reportedly met with a setback in the spring and shaped as if better for the run after 7 months off; prominent, ridden 2f out, one paced; likely to be much closer to form next time.

TAKE ME TO CHURCH (IRE), without the headgear this time, ran about as well as he was entitled to in this grade, this trip likely within range when faced with less-exalted company; made running, headed 2f out, no extra.

ATLANTIC COAST (IRE), in first-time tongue strap, ran better than last time without getting close to the pick of his juvenile form; waited with, driven 2f out, kept on, never landed a blow.

MOUNTAIN BEAR (IRE), a listed winner at 2 yrs, played up a bit beforehand and might have needed the run after 7 months off, albeit left poorly placed the way things panned out; steadied at the start, dropped out, brief headway over 2f out, hung right, effort flattened out.

BRIGHT STRIPES (IRE) had something to find in this company but is best not judged on this run, possibly amiss; held up, raced freely, weakened 2f out, not persevered with once held.