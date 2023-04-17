It was a dramatic renewal of the Randox Grand National. Check out the Timeform race report and analysis on Corach Rambler's big-race win.

The first fence after the winning post was omitted on the final circuit due to a stricken horse The backdrop to this year's Grand National, of wider-media publicity afforded to animal rights campaigners, whose protests on the day led to a delay of around 15 minutes, put an even greater focus on the safety of the race and it's hard to argue - whether the extra-curricular chaos had a detrimental impact on some of the field and a seemingly rushed start or not - that it answered in the affirmative as to whether everything that can and should be done in that regard is so, starting most sensibly with a possible reduction in field size from the long-held limit of 40, which this year could have been achieved by preventing the 8 that were out of the weights - only one of whom finished in the first 10 - from taking part. This the first time for a decade that not everything ran from its long-handicap mark, Hill Sixteen's fatal fall at the first setting the tone for a rather chaotic running more reminiscent of a different era following several years of far more palatable renewals light on incident and injury; there seemed a possibility until fairly late on in the week that the race may not even fill, with the number of original entries, British-trained ones at least, down considerably, yet the trend of greatly increased quality in recent National fields continued, with 6 of them on a mark of 160 or higher, the best of whom proved to be the 2022 winner Noble Yeats, though his late rally was enough only for a more minor role behind a trio comprising a pair of Grade 1 winners - 7 lined up in all - in second and third and a thrown-in winner firmly on the path to such company himself, making for quite possibly the strongest-looking National form ever.

Corach Rambler holds off Vaniller to win the Randox Grand National

CORACH RAMBLER (IRE) ended Ireland's stranglehold on the great race dating back to his stablemate One For Arthur's heroics in 2017, looking the standout at the weights from the same mark as when landing back-to-back Ultimas but still going down as one of the most fuss-free National winners of all-time, bar the latest rendition of his party trick once the race was in the bag that is, making light of the big fences kept closer to the pace than usual and tanking his way closer in the straight before soaring to the front over the last and sprinting clear, 7 lengths to the good at The Elbow before his trademark idleness set in, value for that margin rather than the final one over the runner-up for all that rival was finishing with rare purpose; much like Noble Yeats, and in a reflection of the changing shape of the Grand National, this needn't represent the end of Corach Rambler's big-race successes, with even the Cheltenham Gold Cup a far-from-fanciful main target for next spring the way he's gone so far and indeed continues to go, quotes as big as 33/1 surely wide of the mark. VANILLIER (FR) will have a higher mark to contend with if bidding to go one better in 2024 but only now seems to be getting to grips with chasing, plus he's got age on his side and couldn't have shaped much more encouragingly in defeat from an awful long way back in this first attempt, coping surprisingly well with the fences but still no better than ninth as close to home as 2 out (8 lengths behind eventual winner) and only a place nearer over the last before mustering the sort of surge that had carried him to a clear-cut Albert Bartlett win in 2021, finishing with even more to give despite having covered in excess of 4¼m; he'd have to be right at the top of any early shortlists for next year, when his campaign will presumably be geared solely around another crack. GAILLARD DU MESNIL (FR) showed no ill-effects from a hard race in the National Hunt Chase as he did best of the Mullins contingent by some way to match his position in the Irish version last season, if anything worth marking up having covered plenty of ground switching outside then in at points on the way around; he was widest of all and still in rear when not fluent crossing Foinavon for the second time, but he'd been moved back to the inner as he made his move in the straight, staying on all the while despite having had his momentum halted briefly by an error 2 out. NOBLE YEATS (IRE) couldn't emulate last year and make light of a poor early position, all looking hard work from a long way out for all he somehow found enough to hit the frame, his run in filling the same position in the Gold Cup perhaps having taken an edge off him for all he was 19 lb higher this time around; soon in rear, he went with little fluency out wide (mistake third), needed reminders under a circuit out and was struggling still at the second last before he rallied, testament to his staying prowess that he'd worked his way into fourth approaching the line. THE BIG DOG (IRE) ran every bit as well as could be expected - and possibly even better - tackling Aintree for the first time from a reassessed mark 11 lb higher than that he'd had when third in the Welsh version, a fittingly creditable end to a fine season; settled mid-field early but had tanked his way handy under a circuit out, second when ridden entering straight, one paced. BORN BY THE SEA (IRE) seemed to excel himself as he did easily best of the octet out of the weights, in his case to the tune of 6 lb, adapting well to the fences and the much longer trip getting him a long way, suggesting he's uncertain to reproduce this form another day; mid-division, effort when short of room briefly run-in, stayed on. ROI MAGE (FR) took well to the course, fluent jumping and travelling getting him a long way, though he'd left the impression by the end that his stamina had run dry; jumped well, travelled fluently, settled mid-field early, went handy before halfway, third when shaken up after 2 out, no extra flat. MISTER COFFEY (FR) is a maiden for a reason but could conceivably break his duck in one of the shorter-distance races around here next season so well did he adapt to the examination, jumping/travelling with bags of zest as he made most after taking over at the tenth, clear briefly in the straight but reeled in when not fluent at the last as his stamina began to empty, losing 6 places - and more than 4 times as many lengths - on the flat. A WAVE OF THE SEA (IRE) made little appeal on paper in terms of profile and essentially was never better than mid-field despite faring better than might have been expected tackling a trip more than double what he'd faced in the Grand Annual.

Lucinda Russel (left) with Peter Scudamore and Corach Rambler

LE MILOS had seen things out well in the old Hennessy in the autumn but found this marathon test placing too much emphasis on stamina; patiently ridden, settled in rear out wide, smooth headway briefly end of back straight, shaken up before 2 out, not sustain effort; he'll begin next season with age on his side and with only 4 runs for Skelton under his belt. OUR POWER (IRE) shaped better than the bare result, a combination of a trip too far and the effect of a couple of errors ensuring he was beaten much further than seemed likely for a long way, 2 lb out of the handicap but set to be a further 4 lb higher when next seen having won at Ascot post the publication of the weights; settled mid-field early, went prominent first Canal Turn, mistake The Chair, in contention still 3 out, tiring when bad mistake 2 out. ENJOY D'ALLEN (FR) negotiated 29 more fences than in 2022 but to little end, jumping tentatively, never travelling that well and never on terms. FORTESCUE went with more zest in first-time blinkers from 3 lb out of the weights after 8 weeks off but didn't finish off his race in kind, enigma that he is, rather too keen waited with and behind by second Becher's after taking closer order over a circuit out CAREFULLY SELECTED (IRE) probably remains in form for all he might have been expected to see things out better than he did; settled in rear, headway under pressure out wide early in straight, effort proved short-lived. MINELLA TRUMP (IRE) predictably failed to stay, albeit after holding his own for a long way; tracked pace, pecked fifteenth, mistake 5 out, weakened straight. FRANCKY DU BERLAIS (FR) possibly found the race coming too soon after his Cross Country grueller, beaten before his doubtful stamina was put to the test from 2 lb out of the weights, completing a rare down week over these fences for the stable; settled mid-field out wide, lost ground over circuit out, behind nineteenth. AIN'T THAT A SHAME (IRE) ran a race like so many fancied first-timers unproven at the trip in this over the years, in his case just not a thorough stayer; held up, not settle fully, good progress 5 out, weakened entering straight. HILL SIXTEEN had cheekpieces added for the big day but, most regrettably, fell fatally at the first. THE BIG BREAKAWAY (IRE) had new headgear enlisted (blinkers) but, not unsurprisingly, wasn't long in departing, falling at the second. SAM BROWN had undergone a breathing operation since Uttoxeter but his issues seemed more lack of enthusiasm for the unique test, not going with much fluency at all before falling heavily at The Chair. FURY ROAD (IRE) had a big stamina question to answer but fell at the second in any case.

Derek Fox celebrates his second Randox Grand National win