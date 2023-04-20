The Nell Gwyn Stakes was won in decisive fashion by Mammas Girl but was she perhaps flattered? Check out the Timeform race report and analysis.

The joint-largest field for the Nell Gwyn this century, though it was a case of quantity over quality on paper, none of the 10 that had run at pattern level having contested a Group 1, just 2 of them successful at even Group 3 level, those with established form looking someway short of the standard usually required, perhaps not surprising that one of the 5 once-raced winners that made up the rest of the line-up came out on top, even if it wasn't the one the market anticipated; the field raced across the track, the winner and third among a quintet that raced more towards the near side, Mammas Girl coming from last 2f out and nearest the stand rail, the cover she got into the significant headwind surely an advantage, even if the pace wasn't overly strong, her turn of foot impressive, though the form shown looks no more than average for the race and she will need to improve further to become the third Nell Gwyn winner to follow up in the Guineas this century, Speciosa and, last year, Cachet the other pair.

MAMMAS GIRL backed at long odds, up in grade after 6 months off, was much improved from debut, finding an excellent turn of foot to win in clearcut fashion, prompting her odds for the Guineas to be cut significantly, though she had protection from the headwind, coming from last 2f out and might not be quite so good as this looks, obviously entitled to take her chance in the Guineas, the way she finished the race giving plenty of hope that she'll get 1m, a trip she wouldn't be sure to stay on pedigree; slowly into stride, raced near side, in rear, pushed along 2f out, good headway entering final 1f, quickened to lead final 100 yds, went clear quickly; open to further improvement. FAIRY CROSS (IRE), one of just 3 in the field to have had a run this year, wasted no time getting back to form, paying quite the compliment to Mawj, who had beaten her so easily at Meydan; broke well, soon led, headed after 1f, close up after, led again 3f out, ridden under 2f out, headed final 100 yds, left behind by winner. SECRET ANGEL (IRE) had run her best race at 2 yrs on her final start and continued that improvement after 6 months off, showing herself effective at 7f at the first attempt; raced near side, in touch, headway over 2f out, every chance over 1f out, left behind by winner final 100 yds. KARSAVINA, after 6 months off, built on debut promise, up in grade, still in need of experience and shaping well in the circumstances, the one with the most potential behind the winner; slowly into stride, in rear, ran green, effort 3f out, challenged over 1f out, not quicken final 100 yds; will stay 1m+; sure to progress.

BELIEVING (IRE), off 6 months and having her first start since a breathing operation, was backed at long odds, but ran below the pick of her 2-y-o form, as she had on her previous try at 7f seeming to run out of steam late on; soon steadied, travelled well, effort 2f out, challenged 1f out, no extra well inside final 1f; she's entered in the Guineas but seems likely to be a sprinter, yet to show she fully stays 7f and not bred to get any further. GIRL RACER (IRE), up significantly in grade, improved on her debut form, despite still seeming in need of experience; slowly into stride, in touch, not settle fully, not clear run over 2f out, ran green, kept on inside final 1f, never on terms; she has scope and is likely to progress further. SWEET HARMONY (IRE), sent off at 50/1 or bigger in 3 tries at Pattern level, ran about as well as could be expected after 7 months off; took keen hold, disputed lead after 1f, headed 3f out, faded over 1f out. QUEEN OLLY (IRE) was below form on first outing since leaving David Loughnane after 6 months off, yet to show she stays 7f after 3 attempts; raced near side, prominent, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, weakened final 1f. FRANKNESS was below form after 7 months off, backed at long odds but with something to find to be competitive and really flying too high in this grade, though her early keenness didn't help her cause; not settle fully, close up soon after start, shaken up 3f out, weakened over 1f out. COPPICE, strong in the betting, off 6 months since her taking debut win, disappointed bearing in mind that promise, still in need of experience and not really handling the track; slowly into stride, held up, pushed along 3f out, ran green, headway 2f out, no extra final 1f, not persevered with once held, never on terms; she's obviously held in high regard, looks the part and is worth another chance to fulfil the promise of her debut.

