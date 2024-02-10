Sporting Life
What Timeform said about the big-race action
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform report on Shishkin Denman Chase win

By David Cleary
18:00 · SAT February 10, 2024

Check out Timeform's man at the track David Cleary's verdict on Shishkin's win in the Betfair Denman Chase.

Shishkin booked his ticket for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with a perfectly satisfactory performance. It wasn't quite so stylish an effort as L'Homme Presse had produced in the Fleur de Lys at Lingfield last month, but, given the mishaps earlier in the season, a convincing win was important. Shishkin certainly achieved that.

Protektorat, who had been runner-up in the Fleur de Lys, was in the field again and performed in similar fashion, ensuring a good gallop. Shishkin tracked him for much of the way, a bit fiddly at times jumping and not going so well as the leader at the cross fence. However, once he got upsides at the third-last, Shishkin responded well. Protektorat, perhaps a shade below his Lingfield effort lacked a turn of foot on ground that wasn't so testing as anticipated.

Shishkin faced a new threat going to the last, the strong-travelling Hitman, but that one typically flattered to deceive. The way Shishkin saw the race out augurs well for the extra distance in the Gold Cup, his performance confirming that British stables at least have a second plausible contender, alongside L'Homme Presse, for the chasing blue riband.

