Read Timeform's reaction to Jet Powered's impressive success at Newbury on Friday, a performance which saw him cut to a top price of 7/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
There isn't a maiden hurdle with a more illustrious roll of honour in the calendar, and it looks to have fallen to another potential star in Jet Powered, representing a stable that has won the race so often, most recently with Jonbon last season, the yard that won the 2020 renewal with My Drogo providing the only serious opposition in the market and the main threat in the race, the first two both winners of their sole point start and bought for over £300,000 each; the pace increased leaving the back straight, the race marred by a fatal injury to Call The Dawn on the turn.
Jet Powered, successful on his only point start and given a breathing operation since, looked something out of the ordinary for a stable that has won this race with many a good prospect over the years; handy, travelled well, jumped on three out, well clear after two out, impressive; he's bred to stay further, but being kept to two miles seems likely to be the option for the time being, not short of speed; exciting prospect, very much one to follow.
Ittack Blue, successful on sole outing in Irish points, shaped with plenty of encouragement on hurdling debut, left trailing by the winner but a useful prospect in his own right; waited with, took keen hold, headway approaching straight, chased leader two out, kept on run-in, no match for winner; sure to progress and win races.
Half Dozen built on debut promise, likely to be good enough to win an ordinary novice next time, the sort who might develop into an EBF Final candidate as the season progresses; held up, outpaced before three out, stayed on two out, not fluent last, nearest at the finish; will stay beyond two miles.
Tapley showed plenty of ability on hurdling debut, likely to improve enough to win a novice at a lower level; led, headed three out, left behind soon after.
No No Tango ran to a similar level as on his hurdling debut, just finding this company too hot; held up, left behind approaching three out; may yet do better.
Fuji Rocks, placed in bumpers, is likely to learn from this first experience of hurdling; prominent, took keen hold, chased leader fourth, shaken up straight, weakened run-in; a chaser longer term but sure to improve over hurdles in the meantime.
Mount South, after seven months off, made an unpromising start to his hurdling career, though likely to be brought along with handicaps in mind; held up, left behind approaching straight.
West Park Boy isn't so well bred as some of these and offered little on debut; raced off the pace, labouring fifth.
Bensini, down in trip, ran no sort of race, in trouble a long way out; in rear, lost touch before halfway.
Call The Dawn, in touch, headway when broke down home turn, suffered fatal injury.
Celtic Fortune, down markedly in trip, looked unlikely to get involved when he departed; in touch, labouring end of back straight, brought down home turn.
Goguenard would have been well held again, had he completed; prominent, labouring fifth, lost place when brought down home turn.
