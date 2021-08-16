Read Timeform's report of the Hilly Way Chase, in which Energumene extended his unbeaten record over fences and advanced his Champion Chase claims.

The role of honour for this Grade 2 reads like a 'Who's Who' of Willie Mullins' top two-milers, but none of them have gone on to win the Champion Chase, something this year's winner may well put right, extending his unbeaten record over jumps with a clinical performance, the way Notebook - who matched strides with him for large parts of the race - finished legless a much greater barometer of Energumene's power and ability than the bare form, the runner-up in particular looking heavily flattered by his proximity at the line.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Energumene graduated to open graded company with ease after seven months off, the way he left a race-fit Notebook gasping for air from three out a measure of his extraordinary power, that one having set off alongside him and then joined him again early on the final circuit before Energumene - who had jumped soundly, a minor peck five out his only real blemish - pressed on early in the straight. Having been in command between the last two, Eneregumene crossed the line with plenty in hand over a runner-up who was grossly flattered by his proximity; he's hugely exciting, running here to a higher level than the Tingle Creek winner had 24 hours earlier. Daly Tiger was ridden to pick up the pieces and did just that; raced well off the pace, struggling when mistake five out, off pace still early in straight, merely passed beaten horses, flattered by proximity. Sizing Pottsie ran up to his best after nine months off, shaping second best on the day but losing that position late after he'd gone after the winner in the straight, a couple of major errors no help, either; raced in clear third, clouted fourth, lost ground early final circuit, regained third leaving back straight, took second three out, blundered next, lost second only late on.

Cash Back shaped as if better for the run having his first start since crashing out at the last in this race 12 months earlier, that his third straight fall so a clear round was at least something on which to build; ridden much more patiently, crept closer early final circuit, slow fifth, lost third end of back straight, faded; his next run should reveal more as to how much ability he retains. Notebook, the only one of these who arrived with a run under his belt this autumn, tried to put that advantage to good use but instead had the guts ripped out of him by Energumene, wobbling around like a drunkard in the latter stages, and he won't be the last to suffer that fate this season; disputed lead until second, disputed lead again early final circuit, left behind by winner three out, faltered.