Ahoy Senor looked a star in the making in pulling right away from his rivals in the straight, his performance the best in this race since it was moved from Worcester in 2000, better even than Thistlecrack and Santini, the most notable of the recent winners; the pace was fair, the winner pressing on from the end of the back straight.

Ahoy Senor looked a chaser right out of the top drawer in winning by a wide margin at Grade 2 level on just his second start over fences, still a bit raw but having way too much ability for his three rivals; raced clear, jumped slightly right, travelled strongly, not fluent fifth, reduced advantage seventh, mistake eighth, pressed on before fourteenth, in command after four out, stayed on strongly, shaken up run-in, impressive; he'll take all the beating wherever he goes after this, physically the type to be suited by a galloping track and probably by ground on the soft side of good, the Kauto Star and a rematch with Bravemansgame on the cards next.

Mr Incredible, upped markedly in trip (which seemed likely to suit), had himself looked a top prospect in winning at Naas, but he was put firmly in his place by one here, his jumping not up to scratch, though above all outclassed; held up, took keen hold, slow fourth, mistake tenth, went second twelfth, ridden before fourteenth, mistake there, tended to hang left before and after not fluent four out, one paced.