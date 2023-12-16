Timeform report: December Gold Cup

The 2023 December Gold Cup proved to be a thrilling renewal of one of Cheltenham's showpiece handicaps. Fugitif clawed his way to the front in the final strides to deny Il Ridoto. The race had been set up by the latter, in company with eventual third Frero Banbou, the pair racing a long way clear on the final circuit, having gone hammer and tongs from the start.

Il Ridoto went with abundant zest and kicked away from Frero Banbou into the straight; Fugitif, the best part of 15 lengths back three out, closed at the last, but had to work hard as Il Ridoto found extra, the pair pulling nearly 10 lengths clear of Frero Banbou.

The first two had finished first and second, the other way round, in a similar event here on Trials day in January, while they had been fourth and third in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here last month. Today's efforts were career-bests for both, though they obviously show the Paddy Power winner Stage Star in an even better light – he is a serious contender for anything his connections choose to aim him at.

The strong pace was too much for the jumping of some of the market leaders – Thunder Rock's went to pieces after halfway, So Scottish fell at the top of the hill when still looking to having running in him, Monmiral hit four out, which did for his chance.