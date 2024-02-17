Timeform report: Betfair Ascot Chase

Pic d'Orhy dealt a blow to the Gold Cup hopes of L'Homme Presse in a running of the Betfair Ascot Chase that failed to deliver all that it might have done. Pic d'Orhy was good, but the clear impression was that neither the second nor Ahoy Senor, the other main contender in a field of four, was close to their best.

With all four in the line-up regular front runners, it was somewhat surprising that Pic d'Orhy was unchallenged for the lead and soon able to establish a significant advantage. Travelling well and jumping the most fluently of the field, Pic d'Orhy had extended his margin to as much as ten lengths by Swinley Bottom.

Although L'Homme Presse, fiddling his way round, jumping left, closed on the run to three out, he was at work to do so and couldn't pick up any more in the straight. Ahoy Senor, who'd travelled well, was asked to go for a very narrow gap on the home turn and got checked. However, he wasn't able to pick up when in the clear and barely held on to third.

Given those circumstances, it's more likely than not that Pic d'Orhy didn't need to improve. However, a strike rate of 9 wins from 18 starts over fences is pretty impressive. He's in the Ryanair, but a second Melling Chase seems a more realistic goal. As for L'Homme Presse, this may have come too soon after Lingfield, though it's hardly an ideal Gold Cup trial all the same.