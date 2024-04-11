Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform reaction: What now for I Am Maximus following Grand National win?

By David Cleary
09:57 · SUN April 14, 2024

Timeform reporter David Cleary reacts to the impressive Randox Grand National victory of I Am Maximus.

The new-look Grand National passed off almost without incident.

Twenty-one of the 34 runners completed the course, four unseated rider and the other nine were pulled up. The only 'faller' was the loose Corach Rambler, last year's winner, who fell at the second after losing his rider at the first. The field went along at a sensible gallop, so much so that the majority of those still in the race at the Melling Road were on the bridle and in with a shout.

Hard to believe, then, that I Am Maximus would go on to win by seven and a half lengths, looking to have loads of running left after leadinga furlong out, scoring off a BHA mark of 159 (the same as Tiger Roll for his second National win, in 2019).

His performance is one of the best winning performances in the race in recent memory. This was just I Am Maximus's second run in a handicap – he won the 2023 Irish Grand National as a novice – and may well be his last for a while, as a campaign in the top staying chases is surely on the cards next season.

The battle for the places was much closer, Delta Work just depriving another eleven-year-old, Minella Indo, the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, of second near the line. Fourth place went to Galvin. Ironically, the trio behind the winner had all been due to run in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but missed the meeting after that race was abandoned.

Kitty's Light did best of the British-trained runners, finishing a highly creditable fifth after travelling smoothly closer to the pace than the runners to make the frame. It's worth noting that the first three were among those to go round the inside, I Am Maximus on the rail all the way, though the way he scored he could have gone via Fazakerley and still won.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo