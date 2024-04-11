Timeform reaction: What now for I Am Maximus following Grand National win?

The new-look Grand National passed off almost without incident.

Twenty-one of the 34 runners completed the course, four unseated rider and the other nine were pulled up. The only 'faller' was the loose Corach Rambler, last year's winner, who fell at the second after losing his rider at the first. The field went along at a sensible gallop, so much so that the majority of those still in the race at the Melling Road were on the bridle and in with a shout.

Hard to believe, then, that I Am Maximus would go on to win by seven and a half lengths, looking to have loads of running left after leadinga furlong out, scoring off a BHA mark of 159 (the same as Tiger Roll for his second National win, in 2019).

His performance is one of the best winning performances in the race in recent memory. This was just I Am Maximus's second run in a handicap – he won the 2023 Irish Grand National as a novice – and may well be his last for a while, as a campaign in the top staying chases is surely on the cards next season.

The battle for the places was much closer, Delta Work just depriving another eleven-year-old, Minella Indo, the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, of second near the line. Fourth place went to Galvin. Ironically, the trio behind the winner had all been due to run in the Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but missed the meeting after that race was abandoned.

Kitty's Light did best of the British-trained runners, finishing a highly creditable fifth after travelling smoothly closer to the pace than the runners to make the frame. It's worth noting that the first three were among those to go round the inside, I Am Maximus on the rail all the way, though the way he scored he could have gone via Fazakerley and still won.