Timeform reaction to the July Cup

An unusually small field for the July Cup, the first single-figure line-up this century and the smallest number of runners since 7 went to post in 1992, and though it lacked a runner from outside Britain and Ireland, it still drew a representative field, the quartet at the head of the market the first 2 from the Commonwealth Cup, the 2022 Champions Sprint winner and the rapidly improving Azure Blue, the shock Jubilee Stakes victor Khaadem also in the line-up; the race didn't quite live up to the sum of its parts, 2 of the front 4 in the betting running poorly, likely that Shaquille didn't have to improve much on his Ascot form to follow up, the level around standard for the race; the field raced up the centre.

SHAQUILLE needed to find just a little improvement to follow up his win in the Commonwealth Cup, not losing so much ground at the start this time but racing exuberantly and pulling his way to the front, which hardly seems the optimum way to race, perhaps more to come if everything can be channelled correctly; slowly into stride, held up, took strong hold, headway to lead halfway, shaken up 2f out, hung left final 1f, kept on well; will continue to give a good account.

RUN TO FREEDOM was a surprise runner-up in a Group 1 sprint for the second time, having been second to Kinross in the Champions Sprint last autumn, running as well as he ever has, despite looking less than straightforward; steadied at the start, held up, took keen hold, headway 2f out, hung left, carried head awkwardly, kept on, took second close home.

KINROSS as expected stepped up on his reappearance run, though he left the impression he wasn't quite back to his best, looking a bigger threat to the winner than he ultimately proved; waited with, went with zest, shaken up under 2f out, not quicken, edged left, no extra late on; he's well entered up, though a repeat bid in the Lennox Stakes would seem the best option, likely now to be spot on for that test.

ART POWER (IRE) wasted no time getting back to form, seen to much better advantage than at Royal Ascot, just not quite good enough at the highest level; led until halfway, shaken up after, not quicken approaching final 1f, edged right.

KHAADEM (IRE) had been seen to maximum advantage in the Jubilee Stakes and, supplemented for this, predictably couldn't repeat the form, though he ran well on balance of recent efforts; held up, not settle fully, headway 2f out, ridden approaching final 1f, one paced.

AZURE BLUE (IRE) rapidly progressive, had looked well worth her place at this level and disappointed, though perhaps best excused the run, getting little cover on the flank and too free for her own good; waited with, not settle fully, shaken up halfway, edged left, weakened 2f out; had done nothing to improve prior to this and type to bounce back quickly.

VADREAM seems to be in a lull for now, this her third poor effort in a row, even if this grade is a bit beyond her; handy, shaken up over 2f out, edged right, weakened over 1f out.

LITTLE BIG BEAR (IRE) had reportedly missed plenty of work in the lead up to the race and although strong in the betting, finished well held, already in trouble when his chance was ended by being badly hampered; tracked pace, shaken up halfway, starting to weaken when badly hampered under 2f out, not recover, eased; he'll be best judged on his last 2 runs when he next appears.