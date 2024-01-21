The weather relented in time to allow the final day of Lingfield's Winter Million meeting to go ahead and the heavyweight clash in the feature chase lit up a dark afternoon.

The top-class Protektorat made a bold attempt from the front, but he had to give best to the returning L'Homme Presse in the straight.

L'Homme Presse looked well tuned up on his first outing since his mishap at the last in the 2022 King George VI Chase.

He showed understandable signs of rustiness in the race itself, occasionally stuttering at his fences.

However, he responded when shaken up, going on before three out, and needed just one tap with the whip on the run-in to hold the sustained challenge of the runner-up.

The first two pulled well clear, encouraging a positive view of the form.

L'Homme Presse was receiving 4 lb from Protektorat, so he didn't have to run to the level of his best form, but the style of the success suggests he retains all his ability.

L'Homme Presse has yet to try the Cheltenham Gold Cup trip, but he looks sure to be effective over it.

As such, he's as good a candidate to keep the blue riband in Britain as there is.