What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform reaction: Jonbon wins Melling Chase

By David Cleary
17:07 · FRI April 12, 2024

Timeform reporter David Cleary reacts to Jonbon's victory in Friday's Melling Chase at Aintree.

'Nothing suspect about the result'

Timeform reporter David Cleary reacts to Gerri Colombe's victory in Thursday's William Hill Bowl at Aintree.

For the second season running, Gerri Colombe gained compensation for defeat at the Cheltenham Festival with a victory in a Grade 1 chase at the Grand National meeting.

He had won the Mildmay easily as a novice in 2022/23, but he had to work harder in the Bowl this time round, getting the better of Ahoy Senor only from halfway up the run-in.

Part of the reason for that was that the race was slowly run, with six of the seven runners covered by little more than a length at the second-last.

The form looks about standard for the race, with Gerri Colombe performing a bit below the level that he ran to when chasing home Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham. Despite the lack of pace, there isn't anything obviously suspect about the result.

Ahoy Senor ran much his best race of the campaign, performing about as well as he ever has, putting his best foot forward at this fixture for the fourth year running. A feature of his effort was how well he travelled, coupled with as confident a round of jumping as he's produced since his novice days.

Corbetts Cross took third, just lacking a turn of foot from the last fence. Although it was a case of opportunity, he produced one of the best staying novice chase performances of the season.

Of the others, cheekpieces first time failed to revive Bravemansgame's underwhelming campaign, while last year's winner Shishkin ran rather flat. Although his stable, that of Nicky Henderson, had a winner on the card, there remain questions about its overall well being.

