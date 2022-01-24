John Ingles reviews the main changes to the Timeform ratings after a weekend when three of the top four chasers in training were in action.

Away from Ascot, which we’ll come to later, Allaho (remains c176) booked his ticket for Cheltenham when winning the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase (aka the Kinloch Brae) at Thurles for the second year running. He looked right at the top of his game in seeing off his three rivals with consummate ease, though his task was made easier by chief rival and eventual runner-up Fakir d’Oudairies (c167 from c168) making a bad mistake at the first. Allaho jumped well as usual in front, at least until the last where he made his only semblance of an error, but had the race sewn up by then and was eased to come home twelve lengths clear. He looks all set again for the Ryanair Chase which he won so impressively last year.

As well as the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the Supreme is looking a Festival race to savour and, after wins for two more leading contenders Constitution Hill (h147P) and Dysart Dynamo (h150p) on the last two weekends, it was the turn of the former’s stablemate Jonbon (remains h149p) to complete his preparation in the Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock. He didn’t need to improve to land the odds and had to work to keep his unbeaten record but he was conceding weight all round to a useful/promising field and the way the race developed wasn’t really conducive to an impressive display. Jonbon has yet to encounter a well-run race, in fact, but it would be no surprise if he proves much more effective when he does and the Supreme will almost certainly prove just such a contest. Elsewhere on the Haydock card, Royale Pagaille (c166 from c164) put up the handicap performance of the weekend when winning the Peter Marsh Chase for the second year running, this time from a BHA mark of 163, 7 lb higher than last year. He was forced to dig deep to hold off Sam Brown (c149 from c148), who was in receipt of more than a stone, by half a length. Even so, odds of 25/1 sum up Royale Pagaille’s Gold Cup chances given that his jumping didn’t hold up when sixth in the race last year and that he proved no match for A Plus Tard in the Betfair Chase on his other start this year, while soft or heavy ground suits him ideally.

The same odds are to be had about Tommy’s Oscar (remains h153) for the Champion Hurdle after he completed a four-timer in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. He’s a thoroughly likeable type, but didn’t even need to match the pick of his recent handicap efforts to land the odds in a weak contest, such is the state of the British two-mile hurdling scene at present. There was also a smart performance at Haydock from Minella Drama (c149 from c145) to win the Altcar Novices’ Chase for Donald McCain. Minella Drama has a Cheltenham entry but it may make sense to wait for Aintree with him as he was a good second to My Drogo in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle there last season. Timeform’s Chase Handicapper Phil Turner covered the ratings fallout from the clash between Shishkin (c181p from c175p) and Energumene (c180 from c174) in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot here. Suffice to say that it was a rare head-to-head on paper which delivered all it promised beforehand and the fact that these two outstanding chasers have now met once already only heightens the anticipation for their rematch at Cheltenham in March. The other race of note at Ascot from a ratings point of view was the handicap chase over two miles five furlongs. After Royale Pagaille at Haydock, there was another big run from a Venetia Williams top-weight as Ryanair entry Fanion d’Estruval (remains c162) put up a high-class effort in going down to Phoenix Way (c147 from c141) who hasn’t had much racing for Harry Fry, although a nine-year-old. He won cosily under a confident ride after the runner-up had committed for home a good way out and will remain of interest from his revised mark.

Lingfield staged the inaugural Winter Million, a three-day meeting with a Flat card on Saturday sandwiched by some valuable new jumps races on the Friday and Sunday. The highlight was the Fleur de Lys Chase over two and three quarter miles which attracted a smart field and produced an exciting finish, with Two For Gold (c154 from c152) idling but then rallying to get the better of the penalised pair Dashel Drasher (c159 from c160) and Bristol de Mai (c157 from c153+) by a short head and three quarters of a length. Two For Gold might not be the easiest to place for the rest of the season, while the runner-up, responsible for the strong early gallop before rallying briefly on the flat, will presumably bid to defend his Ascot Chase title next month. Bristol de Mai underlined that, at the age of eleven, he’s not as good as he once was, but ran much better than when last seen in the Betfair Chase having had every chance.