The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol that highlights horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three novice hurdlers who have created a big impression recently and been given the large P.

Rubaud Won 2m½f maiden hurdle, Taunton, Thursday 10 November (Timeform rating 107P)

Rubaud, a useful sort on the Flat in France, made no impression in the Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on his debut over obstacles last season, but it is probably significant that Paul Nicholls was happy to start him off in such lofty company. Rubaud, who had been given a breathing operation prior to his recent reappearance, certainly looked a like useful prospect at Taunton, making the most of the significant drop in grade to post an emphatic success. Always travelling well at the head of affairs, Rubaud quickly asserted on the approach to the second-last and was able to coast home, proving a class apart from his rivals. He'll leave that bare form well behind when required. Paul Nicholls

Strong Leader Won, 2m novice hurdle, Uttoxeter, Saturday 12 November (Timeform rating: 116P)

Strong Leader created a huge impression on his bumper debut at Warwick last season, showing a rare burst of speed to scoot seven and a half lengths clear, and he cemented that positive view with a creditable second on his reappearance in a much stronger race at Cheltenham last month, shaping very well behind a speedy rival who was always better placed in a slowly-run race. Strong Leader continued the promising start to his career by making a successful hurdling debut at Uttoxeter, brushing aside a couple of bumper winners - and promising sorts in their own right - with a fair degree of ease. The way he quickened on the run-in to draw two and a three-quarter lengths clear, getting well on top by the line, again demonstrated that he's got a big engine and there should be a lot more to come from this rangy sort as he matures. Olly Murphy

Authorised Speed Won, 2m3½f maiden hurdle, Lingfield, Tuesday 15 November (Timeform rating: 127P)

Authorised Speed took high rank in the bumper sphere last season - he fared best of the British when fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham - and he looks set for a productive campaign over hurdles following an impressive introduction at Lingfield. Authorised Speed showed his lack of experience to a degree, proving untidy at a couple of hurdles, including the final flight, but he is clearly blessed with plenty of ability and that shone through. Held up in the early stages, Authorised Speed travelled strongly and made effortless headway to lead soon after the third-last. He didn't have to come off the bridle to cruise 15 lengths clear at the end of a race that had been run at a fair gallop, and he is capable of running to a much higher level when the situation demands it. Gary Moore