The Timeform Large P is a sparingly used symbol that highlights horses capable of much better form. Here are three who were given the Large P following promising debuts at Salisbury last week.

Rebel Red Runner-up, 1m novice, Salisbury, Thursday 29 September (Timeform rating: 84P)

Rebel Red was unable to justify favouritism on his debut at Salisbury but he shaped with plenty of promise in second behind stablemate If Not Now who was the second leg of a juvenile treble on the card for trainer Ralph Beckett. Rebel Red certainly made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut - he is a full brother to St James's Palace Stakes winner Without Parole and a half-brother to Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner Tamarkuz - and he also looked a good sort physically. There was a lot to like about the way Rebel Red went through the race and he held every chance when hitting the front over a furlong out, but he was unable to fend off his stablemate who finished with a flourish and overhauled him inside the final 50 yards. Rebel Red should progress considerably for the experience and rates a banker to win a similar event.

Remarquee Won, 7f novice, Salisbury, Thursday 29 September (Timeform rating: 95P)

Remarquee is from a good family Beckett knows well - the listed-winning dam is a half-sister to Scope who won a Group 1 for the yard - and she looked like a smart prospect on debut as she picked up strongly to overhaul the favourite inside the final 50 yards, in the process completing the trainer's treble. Remarquee ran green after being shaken up two furlongs out, but she got the hang of things inside the final furlong and impressed with her strength at the end of a well-run race. She had a length and a quarter to spare over Bresson, who had plenty of experience under his belt and had already shown useful form, and the pair pulled four and a quarter lengths clear of the third, who in turn was five and a half lengths clear of the fourth. Remarquee returned a good winning timefigure and looks like a Group-class filly in the making.

Greek Order Third, 7f novice, Salisbury, Thursday 29 September (Timeform rating: 84P)

Greek Order is bred in the purple, being a brother to the very smart Sangarius and out of a daughter of the high-class Banks Hill, and he was heavily supported on his debut at Salisbury where he was sent off at 6/4. He ultimately had to settle for minor honours, finishing third behind a pair with the benefit of experience under their belt, but he shaped with obvious promise and should be more streetwise next time. With considerable improvement on the cards, Greek Order is likely to take the beating on his next outing.