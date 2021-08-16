Timeform flag up three big performances at the weekend away from Cheltenham's November meeting.

Good Effort (Timeform rating: 119 from 117)

Good Effort is a notch above most all-weather sprinters and he took his record around Lingfield to four from four when landing the Golden Rose Stakes for the second year in succession on Saturday. Lingfield is a tight, turning track which rewards speed and Good Effort has that in abundance. Good Effort regularly makes the running but Jim Crowley was content to take a lead on this occasion before quickly settling matters on the home turn. This two-and-a-quarter-length success was arguably a career-best effort from Good Effort, whose Timeform rating edged up to 119 from 117, and he will be the one to beat if taking his chance on AW Finals Day, for all Newcastle's stiffer six furlongs won't play to his strengths so much as Lingfield. For context, it took a rating of only 113 to win last year's Sprint Final.

Cape Gentleman was not at his best when forfeiting his unbeaten record over fences in the Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown on Saturday but time may show that he faced a formidable task trying to give 18 lb to a filly of Riviere d'Etel's quality. The four-year-old Riviere d'Etel had won in good style on her chasing debut at Fairyhouse last month and she took another step forward in this Grade 2, impressing with how fluently she jumped and with how much zest she displayed at the head of affairs. The excellent visual impression was backed up by a fast time and it will likely take a top-notcher to beat her, particularly in the early part of the season when her weight-for-age allowance is so substantial. She is currently 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse in a couple of weeks, while the 'p' attached to her figure indicates she remains open to further improvement.

The Big Doyen (114p from 98p)

