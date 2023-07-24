Despite the absence of the Epsom Oaks winner, Soul Sister, a strong field was assembled for this year's Irish version, the runner-up from Epsom joined in the line up by the first 3 from the Ribblesdale, the first-named of that quartet sent off a short-priced favourite and producing a quite remarkable finishing burst to snatch an unlikely victory; having looked in big trouble early in the straight - touched the maximum 1000 in-running on Betfair - Savethelastdance stayed on really strongly to get up close home and give the Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore combination their third Irish classic of the year.

SAVETHELASTDANCE (IRE) got back on track to go one better than at Epsom, but it was far from plain sailing, forced to dig really deep to get on top late on having appeared booked for a place at best for most of the straight; chased leaders, ridden entering straight, labouring 2f out, fourth 1f out, found plenty to lead final 50 yds; she looks tailor-made for the St Leger, whilst connections are also reportedly considering keeping her in training next year.

BLUESTOCKING showed improved form to turn around Ribblesdale form with both Warm Heart and Lumiere Rock, coping well with the softer ground and coming with what looked like a race-winning move only to get picked off by one that finished with a flourish; patiently ridden, good headway out wide early in straight, stayed on to lead well inside final 1f, collared final 50 yds; open to further improvement after just 4 starts and sure to be of plenty of interest wherever she turns up next.

LIBRARY (IRE) seemed to excel herself under an aggressive ride; soon led, went clear before halfway, shaken up 2f out, headed well inside final 1f, no extra.

LUMIERE ROCK (IRE) ran at least as well as last time, her consistency hard to knock; prominent, every chance 2f out, third 1f out, no extra only late on.