Timeform ratings analysis from Leopardstown and Limerick

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction to eight key performances in Ireland over the Christmas period.

Marine Nationale (Timeform rating c159p) Only Impaire et Passe achieved a higher rating in the novice hurdle ranks last season than Marine Nationale, who won all three starts over timber, including Grade 1s in the shape of the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival. Marine Nationale also looks set to take high rank in the novice chase division based on the very nimble display he produced on his first start over fences at Leopardstown on Wednesday. Ridden more positively than was the case over hurdles, Marine Nationale jumped accurately at the head of affairs and cruised clear of his only serious challenger up the run-in, scoring by eight and a half lengths with plenty in hand. He earned the same rating of 159p that he achieved over hurdles and only Il Est Francais (160P), an impressive winner of the Kauto Star Novice Chase over three miles, is rated higher in the division.

Dinoblue (c159 from c153) Dinoblue was on a roll towards the end of last season and she has carried on the good work this term, making a successful transition to graded company. Dinoblue landed a Grade 3 at Naas on her return last month and raised her game when registering a first top-level success in the Paddy's Reward Club Chase. She was ultimately presented with a straightforward opportunity as the favourite Captain Guinness failed to fire, while the pace-setting runner-up, Gentleman de Mee, may have needed the run on his return to action. However, there was still a lot to like about the way Dinoblue went about her business to complete the four-timer, putting in a largely assured round of jumping and looking the likely winner from a long way out. A rating of 159, plus her 7 lb sex allowance, would entitle her to have a crack at one of the big guns in the division, for all more would be required against the likes of El Fabiolo (175p) and Jonbon (174). However, she's ante-post favourite for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and is rated similarly to last year's Impervious (158p) and has an edge over runner-up Allegorie de Vassy (153).

Caldwell Potter (h148p from h135p) There are few National Hunt broodmares as successful as Matnie whose progeny include a very smart chaser in French Dynamite, an exciting unbeaten mare in Brighterdaysahead and a pair of Grade 1 winners in Mighty Potter and Caldwell Potter. Mighty Potter sadly suffered a fatal injury at Fairyhouse last season, but his full brother Caldwell Potter could be a flagbearer for his owners after emulating his sibling by winning the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Caldwell Potter had to settle for second behind It's For Me on his hurdling debut at Punchestown but he progressed to get off the mark at Navan and then took a big step forward to strike at Leopardstown, earning the highest rating in the division so far this season. That race may have been over two miles, but a strong gallop on testing ground placed the emphasis very much on stamina and that suited Caldwell Potter who stuck to his task well to inflict a first defeat on the well-backed Predators Gold with the pair 38 lengths clear of the third. Caldwell Potter should have no problem staying two and a half miles so the Ballymore would seem a suitable Festival target.

Caldwell Potter: The highest-rated novice hurdler so far this season

Fact To File (c157p from c143p) Willie Mullins' decision to skip a hurdling campaign and go chasing straight away with Fact To File - employing an approach he adopted with Florida Pearl - looks to have been vindicated based on his wide-margin win at Leopardstown on Thursday. That was only a beginners' chase, and it wasn't as competitive as it had looked with Zanahiyr not appearing like a natural on his first start over fences and Minella Cocooner shaping as if in need of the run on his first start for 13 months. However, Fact To File did all that was asked of him, proving sharper than when runner-up on his chasing debut and putting in a sure-footed round of jumping. He also clocked a good timefigure, despite facing little competition after jumping on at the end of the back straight, and he is another likely to make his presence felt in top-end graded novices - only Il Est Francais (160P), Marine Nationale (159p) and Gaelic Warrior (158p) are rated higher.

Galopin Des Champs (c181 from c179) Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin des Champs had a question to answer after meeting with defeat in the Punchestown Gold Cup on his final start last season and in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on his reappearance this term. However, he regained his status as the highest-rated chaser in training with an outstanding display in the Savills Chase, passing the post 23 lengths clear of market rival Gerri Colombe who was experiencing defeat for just the second time in his career. A wide course on testing ground probably placed Galopin des Champs at an advantage, but it was still impressive how he put a further 16 lengths between himself and Gerri Colombe on the run-in alone, and this was comfortably the best performance in the race this century.

Ballyburn (h143p from h126P) Ballyburn has yet to race in graded company but he looks well up to making an impact at the highest level. He didn't get the opportunity to test himself against the very best in bumpers last season, but he was still one of the highest-rated in the division after posting a couple of comfortable victories at Punchestown, including at the Festival when Slade Steel, a subsequent Grade 2 winner over hurdles, was back in third. A lack of sharpness, and possibly raw speed, cost the stoutly-bred Ballyburn on his hurdling debut in a steadily-run two-miler at Fairyhouse earlier this month when he had to settle for second behind another fine prospect in Firefox, who had a fitness and experience edge. However, Ballyburn showed much-improved form when upped in trip in at Leopardstown on Friday, forging 25 lengths clear under hands-and-heels ride. A comfortable success was expected for the 2/9 favourite, but Ballyburn couldn't have done much more and, already among the highest-rated in the division, is likely to take the beating wherever he turns up next.

Jalon d'Oudairies (b110p from 104p) Redemption Day, making his first start since chasing home Facile Vega at the 2022 Punchestown Festival, went with enough zest to suggest he retains plenty of ability following his lengthy absence. However, after racing keenly, he was unable to go past an excellent prospect in Jalon d'Oudiaires who proved strong in the straight to score by two and three-quarter lengths and post one of the best performances in the bumper division this season. Brechin Castle, who ran a cracker under a penalty when runner-up in a listed race at Ascot, sets the standard in the division so far with a rating of 114, but Jalon d'Oudairies, a £420,000 recruit from the pointing ranks, has also created an excellent impression and remains open to further improvement following two decisive wins under Rules.

Gaelic Warrior (158p from 154p) Gaelic Warrior, a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler last season, had looked like one of the best recruits to the chasing division when posting a wide-margin success at Punchestown last month and he underlined that point with another decisive victory at Limerick, this time in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase. Gaelic Warrior was up against some promising rivals, including another Grade 1-winning novice hurdler in Il Etait Temps, but he always looked to be going well out in front and readily asserted between the final two fences, winning with plenty in hand after cruising five and a half lengths clear. Gaelic Warrior is now among the top-rated novice chasers this season - only Il Est Francais (160P) and Marine Nationale (159) are higher - while only Faugheen, who carried the same distinctive pink and green silks of the Riccis, posted a better performance in the Limerick race when successful in 2019.