Each day in the run-up to the Cazoo Oaks, a member of the Timeform team analyses the claims of a leading player. Adam Houghton puts Tuesday under the microscope.

TUESDAY Click here for Cazoo Oaks racecard and FREE video form It will be exactly six years on Friday since the Aidan O’Brien-trained Minding won her second British Classic in the Oaks at Epsom, overcoming significant interference to run out an impressive winner. That was a sixth victory in the Oaks for O’Brien and his overall tally now stands at nine having won five of the last seven renewals. The two exceptions in that sequence were the races won by Enable (2017) and Anapurna (2019), both trained by John Gosden who, along with son Thady, looks likely to provide the stiffest opposition to the Ballydoyle challenge once again this year. The Gosden contenders will be discussed in depth later this week, but today the focus is on Tuesday, who is trained by O’Brien and a sister to none other than Minding. Minding was a standout on form for the 2016 Oaks having already won three times at Group One level – including a three-and-a-half-length defeat of some smart rivals in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket – but this year it’s hard to be sure whether Tuesday is even the best horse from her own stable.

Minding was an impressive winner of the 2016 Oaks

O’Brien could saddle up to three runners and, while it’s easy to dismiss The Algarve, a general 100/1 chance after finishing only fourth in the Musidora Stakes at York last time, there doesn’t appear to be much between Tuesday and Concert Hall judged on their respective placed efforts in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh last time. And, unlike Concert Hall who is out of the 2012 Oaks winner Was, it’s worth pointing out that Tuesday isn’t certain to stay a mile and a half on pedigree. Minding clearly saw the trip out well, but their dam Lillie Langtry (Coronation Stakes/Matron Stakes winner) and sisters Empress Josephine (Irish 1000 Guineas winner) and Kissed By Angels (1000 Guineas Trial winner) were all best at a mile. O’Brien doesn’t appear to have any stamina concerns, though. Indeed, he immediately nominated the Oaks as a likely target for Tuesday after she had made a winning reappearance at Naas in March, so he clearly sees her as a middle-distance prospect and her two runs since then can be viewed in a very positive light with that in mind. The 1000 Guineas at Newmarket was seemingly a bit of an afterthought and Tuesday – fast-tracked into a Classic after just two starts in maidens – produced a very good run under the circumstances to be beaten only two lengths into third behind Cachet. She essentially seemed to lack a change of gear when asked for her effort at Newmarket, briefly being outpaced before keeping on again in the final furlong, and it was a similar story at the Curragh where she filled the runner-up spot behind a potentially high-class miler in the shape of Homeless Songs.

Still relatively unexposed after just four starts, Tuesday has certainly shaped the last twice as if going up in trip might eke out a bit more improvement, though it says a lot that she is as now a general 7/1 chance for the Oaks having been around half that price immediately after her run at Newmarket. That is with good reason as a couple of very strong contenders have emerged in the interim, suddenly leaving Tuesday, who couldn’t advance her own form at the Curragh, with a bit to find to get seriously involved. For context, Tuesday is ranked only fourth on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings and the three ahead of her are also likely to progress further. With that in mind, there must be a good chance that she has to settle for a minor role in a Classic once again.

PRO: Tuesday has achieved a borderline smart level of form in just four starts, notably hitting the frame in both the English and Irish equivalents of the 1000 Guineas. Her trainer has always considered her an Oaks filly and she has been shaping as if stepping up to a mile and a half will play to her strengths, for all that her stamina isn’t guaranteed on pedigree.

CON: It was a substandard renewal of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in which Tuesday finished third and it was slightly disappointing that she couldn’t improve on that form when put in her place by Homeless Songs at the Curragh. She may yet have a bigger effort in the locker, but similar comments apply to a couple of fillies in this race who have already reached a higher level in winning trials.