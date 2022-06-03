Each day in the run-up to the Cazoo Oaks, a member of the Timeform team analyses the claims of a leading player. Andrew Asquith puts Nashwa under the microscope.

NASHWA Click here for Cazoo Oaks racecard and FREE video form Hollie Doyle held a Qipco British Champions Series Zoom call on Monday where she outlined her ambitions to become the first female jockey to win a British Classic and she described Nashwa to be “everything you want in a racehorse.” A tall, attractive filly, Nashwa is a daughter of Frankel and out of smart mare Princess Loulou, who won at Listed level and recorded her best Timeform rating when runner-up to Ribbons in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville, so she is clearly bred to be smart. Nashwa has been ridden by Doyle – who is retained jockey to owner Imad Alsagar – on all three of her starts and she made a promising debut in a back-end minor event over seven furlongs at Newmarket last season. She started favourite on that occasion but was notably in need of the experience, given a patient ride and having to pick her way through rivals to finish third without being given a hard time. That considerate introduction clearly aided her development as she looked a totally different horse on her return at Haydock in April, failing to settle in a race which was run at a modest gallop, but proving in a different league to her rivals when she surged six and a half lengths clear inside the final furlong.

The form of that race was working out and Nashwa took another big leap forward when following up in a trial for the Oaks (her first start beyond a mile) at Newbury last month. She settled better at the back of the field in a race run at a sound gallop, and never really gave odds-on backers anything to worry about, smoothly moving into contention and once again displaying a smart turn of foot as she quickened into the lead just after the two-furlong pole. Nashwa still showed signs of greenness once in front, but Doyle never had to go for everything, just keeping her up to her work and not having to resort to the stick at any time. It was hard not to be impressed by how easily she went about her business, not having to come out of third gear to trounce some useful types.

She is bred to stay the mile and a half trip of the Cazoo Oaks, but she is by no means short of pace, and that tactical speed will stand her in good stead round Epsom. Furthermore, it is certainly a boost of confidence that the Gosdens have opted to run at Epsom in favour of the Prix de Diane, which is over a mile and a quarter. Doyle also reported Nashwa to be in fine form when on board for her final piece of serious work on Sunday morning, suggesting that she had come forward again from Newbury, while also adding that she is quickly developing into a stronger filly. There is only 2 lb between Nashwa and her stablemate Emily Upjohn – who is currently favourite for the Oaks – on Timeform ratings and she remains with the scope for significantly better, which is highlighted by the Timeform Large P attached to her rating.

"The way she finished her race suggests she'll thrive over the Oaks trip" | 2022 Cazoo Oaks Preview

PRO: Nashwa is improving in leaps and bounds and she comfortably beat a couple of promising fillies in their own right last time without having to come out of third gear. She also has a good temperament, which will continue to stand her in good stead, and she represents a yard that has won the Oaks three times since 2014.

CON: There doesn’t appear to be many negatives with Nashwa, but she faces much stiffer competition now taking the leap into Group 1 company, while the likes of Emily Upjohn, Concert Hall and Tuesday all have form at pattern level. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t got the ability to cut it at the top level, but it is a small question mark for a filly who has had just three runs.