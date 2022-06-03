Each day in the run-up to the Cazoo Oaks, a member of the Timeform team analyses the claims of a leading player. Adam Houghton puts Emily Upjohn under the microscope.

EMILY UPJOHN Click here for Cazoo Oaks racecard and FREE video form “I think Emily Upjohn is in the Taghrooda league. It would be silly to start talking about Enable as that would be completely over the top. It is her ability to travel and quicken over a trip that reminds me of Taghrooda.” Those were the words of John Gosden at the recent Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning when he was asked to compare Emily Upjohn to his three previous Oaks winners. Gosden’s reluctance to compare Emily Upjohn to Enable – who recorded the first of her 11 Group One wins in the 2017 Oaks – is perfectly understandable, but the fact he is prepared to mention her in the same breath as Taghrooda is still potentially very significant. After all, Taghrooda wasn’t just any winner of the Oaks but a high-class one in her own right, as she showed when going on to add the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot to her tally, in the process becoming the first three-year-old filly to win that Group One since 1976.

The first big test of Emily Upjohn’s top-level credentials will come at Epsom on Friday, but the fact she is as short as 5/4 in the betting – for what looks a deep renewal of the Oaks – is testament to the huge impression she has created in three starts to date. Emily Upjohn didn’t make her debut until the backend of last year, but when you see her in the flesh it’s easy to see why this tall, good-topped filly might have taken time to find her feet. It’s a tried-and-tested path for Gosden anyway as his last two Oaks winners, Enable and Anapurna, also started out on the all-weather late in their two-year-old seasons. Stablemate Aerospace was preferred in the betting when Emily Upjohn made her debut in a novice event at Wolverhampton in November, though Gosden has since pointed out that it was jockey Rab Havlin’s decision to ride this filly. It proved a wise one indeed as Emily Upjohn ended up making a successful debut with something to spare. The official winning margin was just a neck, but she did it all under a hands-and-heels ride and it was a steadily-run race in which she was forced to make her effort from further back than ideal.

Rather than being thrown straight in at the deep end, Emily Upjohn made her first appearance as a three-year-old in another novice event at Sandown in April. She was very strong in the betting and duly made short work of defying her penalty, hitting the front over two furlongs out and quickly forging clear from there to win by nine and a half lengths in totally dominant fashion. It was questionable what she beat at the time, but the form has worked out well in the interim as four of the 11 who lined against her won next-time-out. Emily Upjohn has also won again since in the Group Three Musidora Stakes at York, taking the step up in grade in her stride with another emphatic success. She took a keen hold in the early stages, but that didn’t seem to compromise her finishing effort in any way as she drew clear entering the final furlong to land the spoils by five and a half lengths. Again, it’s easy to question the form – her four opponents were also stepping out of maiden/novice company for the first time – but it’s hard to fault the manner in which Emily Upjohn got the job done, winning easily in the style of a filly likely to be well suited by a step up to a mile and a half.

Emily Upjohn’s pedigree is also that of a horse who should thrive faced with the unique test that an Epsom Classic provides. For a start, she is by the 2009 Derby winner Sea The Stars, already the sire of the filly with whom Emily Upjohn drew comparisons from her trainer, Taghrooda. Sea The Stars is also the sire of the 2016 Derby winner Harzand, a horse who features on the distaff side of Emily Upjohn’s pedigree for good measure. Harzand’s dam is a half-sister to Emily Upjohn’s dam, Hidden Brief, who was a useful winner over a mile and a quarter. Hidden Brief’s other offspring include Mushaired, a useful winner up to a mile. All things considered, Emily Upjohn certainly looks a worthy favourite for the Oaks. She possibly didn’t beat much at York, but the timefigure suggests she was full value for a smart performance and that form sets the standard here on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. True, Emily Upjohn isn’t as far clear of the rest as her odds might suggest, but that shouldn’t be held against her and she could do no more than she has in dismissing inferior rivals with the minimum of fuss. The feeling remains that we’ve only scratched the surface of her ability and the step up to a mile and a half against a better class of rival could be just the platform she needs to take her form to the next level.

PRO: Emily Upjohn has improved with every start, going three from three by a cumulative margin of over 15 lengths. The form of her Musidora win sets the standard in this line-up and there should be more to come from her as she tackles a mile and a half for the first time. She is clearly held in high regard by a trainer with an excellent recent record in the Oaks and her pedigree is also that of a filly likely to be suited by this test.